PF investigation investigated alleged deviations in the purchase of robotics kits for municipalities in Alagoas

The minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Gilmar Mendes closed investigations related to alleged deviations in the purchase of robotics kits for municipalities in Alagoas. The case involved allies of the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

The magistrate’s decision, last Thursday (September 21, 2023), followed a demonstration by the PGR (Attorney General’s Office). The body indicated illegalities in the investigations carried out by the Federal Police (Federal police), “with flagrant non-compliance with constitutional norms of forum prerogative”.

The minister recognized the inadmissibility of the evidence produced by the PF in the investigations as a result of the “usurpation of competence” of the STF.

“The rapporteur ordered the closure of the police investigation, but expressly highlighted the possibility of reopening the investigations, if new evidence emerges”declared the Supreme Court, through a note released this Friday (September 22).

Still according to information from the STF, investigations into the alleged deviations took place after reports that “insinuated the involvement of parliamentarian [Arthur Lira] with the companies investigated”without observing the privileged forum to which the President of the Chamber is entitled as a federal deputy.

“In practical terms, the decision ensures the necessary observance of the rules of forum prerogative, without impeding the investigation of the facts on the initiative of the competent authorities, in the manner provided for in the Federal Constitution”the Supreme Court note added.

SEARCH AND SEIZURE

On June 1st, the PF (Federal Police) carried out an operation to dismantle a criminal organization suspected of fraud in bidding for robotics kits and money laundering in Alagoas.

The police action mobilized police officers and 13 employees from the CGU (Comptroller General of the Union), who carried out 27 search and seizure warrants:

16 in Maceió (AL);

8 in Brasília (DF);

1 in Gravatá (PE);

1 in São Carlos (SP); It is

1 in Goiânia (GO).

In addition, 2 temporary arrest warrants were issued in Brasília.

According to the PF, the frauds would have been carried out during the bidding processes from 2019 to 2022. The resources would come from the FNDE (National Education Development Fund).

“The aforementioned contracts would have been illegally directed to a single company that supplied robotics equipment”said the PF.

The seizure of movable and immovable assets worth R$8.1 million and the suspension of bidding processes and administrative contracts signed between the investigated company and the municipalities in Alagoas that received resources from the FNDE for the acquisition of robotics equipment were also determined.

Also according to the PF, fraud and overpricing caused a loss of R$8.1 million to the treasury, in addition to overpricing, with potential damages of R$19.8 million.

