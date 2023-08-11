Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/10/2023 – 21:56

Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), decided this Thursday (10) to annul evidence obtained in Operation Hefesto, of the Federal Police (PF), in which people linked to the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP) -AL), are investigated.

The investigation investigates the actions of a criminal organization suspected of diverting funds from the National Education Development Fund (FNDE) to purchase robotics kits for schools in Alagoas.

The minister complied with the opinion for annulment drawn up by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR). In an opinion sent to the Supreme Court, the prosecution stated that, due to the privileged forum, the case should have been processed in the Court since the beginning of the investigations, when documents seized from a former Lira advisor indicated alleged citations to the name of the president.

In June, Mendes also responded to the president’s defense request and suspended the processes arising from the investigation to analyze whether the case should be processed in the Supreme Court due to the privileged jurisdiction conferred by the Constitution to parliamentarians.

The case would be analyzed from this Friday (11) by the virtual plenary of the Court, but it was removed from the collegiate agenda and decided individually by Gilmar Mendes.

Investigations

According to the PF, bids for robotics kits were almost always directed to a single company, with overpriced amounts and in quantities far exceeding the needs of public schools in these cities. The damages add up to more than R$ 8 million. The alleged frauds occurred through parliamentary amendments, between the years 2019 and 2022.

The purchase of the kits came to light through a report made by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. According to the newspaper, schools in Alagoas and Pernambuco municipalities that did not even have water or computers would be among the beneficiaries.