In June, Minister Gilmar Mendes called a conciliation hearing between the states and the federal government to end the impasse over the tax. On that occasion, the States presented the following proposal:

ICMS calculation base on diesel calculated using the average of the last 60 months;

non-binding of the general ICMS rate with the principle of essential fuel;

application from 2024 of rates on fuel supply operations higher than rates on operations in general;

removal of the Tust (Tariff for the Use of the Electric Energy Transmission System) and the Tusd (Tariff for the Use of the Electric Energy Distribution System) from the ICMS calculation basis, until the conclusion of the judgment on the matter, in the STJ (Superior Court of justice).

The AGU (Advocacia Geral da União) rejected the agreement stating that there is “unfeasibility of acceptance of the proposal in the manner in which [é] presented by the States and Federal District”.

The AGU presented the following counter-proposal:

monitoring the impacts of laws that unified and limited the ICMS rates on fuels, “in order to provide greater legal certainty and uniformity in the application of normative acts“;

presentation of an opinion by the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury on the application of said laws “in order to provide greater legal certainty and uniformity in the application of normative acts”.

According to the AGU, if it is found that the excess collection in recent years “appears to be consistent”there will be no modulation or compensation between the parties.

If detected “relevant insufficiency of collection and possible weakening of public finances”a report will be sent to the Legislature “for deliberation on the subject”, ruling out the possibility of “additional compensation by the Union”.

The concern of the States is with a possible fall in the collection for the implementation of the norms.

At the conciliation meeting at the end of June, representatives of the States criticized the measures approved by Congress that established a single tax rate on fuels and the limitation of the collection of the tax on fuels, energy, communications and collective transport.

The Comsefaz (National Committee of Secretaries of Finance) said at the meeting that the loss of revenue with the two laws reaches R$ 134 billion. He also stated that they would affect transfers to education and health.