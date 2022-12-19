The Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Gilmar Mendes determined this Sunday night (Dec.18, 2022) the opening of space in the spending ceiling to pay the Bolsa Família of R$ 600 from 2023.

In practice, the magistrate authorizes the budget rapporteur, senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), to include spending on the social program in the budget law. The minister’s decision comes on the eve of the vote on the ceiling-hole PEC in the Chamber.

The minister’s injunction partially meets the Sustainability Network’s demand. read the full (299 KB) of the decision.

In the Chamber, PT deputies are trying to approve the PEC (Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution), which guarantees the payment of Bolsa Família of R$ 600 and R$ 150 for children up to 6 years old for 2 years.

Allies of the President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) argue that it is necessary to spend R$ 145 billion outside the ceiling to pay the benefits and make the Budget “feasible”🇧🇷

In total, the current version of the text makes room for more than R$ 200 billion, when accounting for sections such as the one that allocates up to R$ 23 billion in extraordinary income for investments and those that take donations from the ceiling for socio-environmental projects and federal universities.

The text was approved in the Senate, but is stuck in the House due to difficulties in negotiating with Centrão. The group defends that the proposal is valid only for 1 year and has a total value of, at most, R$100 billion.

Gilmar authorized that the money for the Auxílio Brasil, or any other possible successor program, may be obtained by using “additional” of extraordinary credit, if necessary.

The measure is suggested by PT leaders if the PEC is not approved. Deputies should analyze the proposal on Tuesday (20.Dec). It is one of the last opportunities to get the text approved before the Legislative recess, which begins on December 23.

In the order, the minister states that the difference between the value of the precatories and the established limit must be allocated “exclusively to the social program to combat poverty and extreme poverty”🇧🇷

Gilmar’s decision was based on a judgment carried out by the STF in 2021, when it was granted to a man in a situation of “socioeconomic vulnerability” the payment of basic citizenship income in the amount of one monthly minimum wage.

At the time, it was determined that the “existential minimum” population in a situation of vulnerability was a competence of the State, determined by the Constitution.

In the text, Gilmar recalls the publication of Constitutional Amendment 114/2021, which added a paragraph to the Constitution to determine that every Brazilian in a vulnerable situation will be entitled to “a basic family income, guaranteed by the government in a permanent income transfer program, whose norms and access requirements will be determined by law, in compliance with fiscal and budgetary legislation”.