08/10/2023 – 22:16

Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court, decided this Thursday, 10, to annul evidence collected in Operation Hefesto – an investigation into fraud in the purchase of robotics kits by 43 city halls of Alagoas that casts suspicion on the president of the Chamber of Deputies Arthur Lira (PP).

In early July, the dean had granted an injunction – provisional decision, given in urgent cases – in the sense of suspending the investigation. At the time, the decision accepted a request from the defense. Gilmar saw Lira’s possible ‘violation of the prerogative of forum’.

The decision now given by the Dean comes after analyzing the merits of the case, following the opinion of the Attorney General’s Office and a new request made by Lira’s defense. With the order, the judgment in the virtual plenary of the STF on the referendum of the injunction signed by Gilmar in June was cancelled.

The annulment of the evidence does not mean that the investigation against Lira is closed. The eventual burial of the investigations will be discussed in the midst of the investigation itself, which is currently being processed in Gilmar Mendes’ office. The investigation was being carried out in the Federal Court of Alagoas, but ended up being sent to the highest court. The Attorney General of the Republic Augusto Aras claimed competence to act in the investigation.

The mayor commented on the decision on his Twitter profile. He said he was “wrongful” and that the investigation “was solely aimed at targeting him”.

This Wednesday, the 5th, substitute federal judge Roney Raimundo Leão Otilio, from the 2nd Federal Court of Alagoas, sent the records of Hefesto to the STF. The magistrate pointed out that the Federal Police found documents with former advisor to the mayor, Luciano Cavalcante, and the driver Wanderson that point to ‘evidence’ of Lira’s involvement with the embezzlement of BRL 8.1 million under suspicion.

The Operation investigates alleged targeting and overbilling of contracts for the purchase of robotics equipment for public schools, funded with resources from the National Education Development Fund (FNDE). The frauds would have occurred between 2019 and 2022.

At the center of the suspicions is the company Megalic LTDA. According to the PF, the company was only an intermediary in the purchase of robotics kits by municipalities in Alagoas. Among the company’s partners is Edmundo Catunda, father of Maceió councilor João Catunda, Lira’s ally.

The ostensive phase of the investigation was opened on June 1st, in the sights of a number of Lira’s allies, in particular Luciano Cavalcante, a former advisor to the president of the Chamber of Deputies. During the offensive, agents seized more than R$4.4 million. 27 investigated addresses were searched.

During the investigations, the PF found three documents with the names of Lira and her former assistant: ‘a receipt for washing the vehicle; a vehicle delivery authorization term; a travel authorization form granted by Arthur César Pereira de Lira in favor of Luciano Ferreira Cavalcante, regarding the adolescent son of the former’.

Furthermore, in Wanderon’s possession, ‘various manuscripts describing possible control of personal expenses’ were seized, including ‘possible expenses for Lira, her family members and people close to her’.

WITH THE WORD, THE LAWYER PIERPAOLO CRUZ BOTTINI, WHO DEFENDS LIRA

The STF decision recognizes the existence of maneuvers in the investigation with the aim of preventing the case from being sent to the supreme court, as required by the constitution. Violation of legal rules must be contained, under penalty of returning to arbitration