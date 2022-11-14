STF ministers were verbally harassed by Brazilians; they are in the US to participate in a Lide event

Ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Gilmar Mendes and Ricardo Lewandowski were cursed on Sunday (Nov. got into a van.

Gilmar and Lewandowski are in New York to participate in the Lide Brazil Conference, at HCNY (Harvard Club of New York), on Monday (Nov. and Roberto Barroso.

The 1st to leave the hotel was Gilmar Mendes, 66 years old. He was met with slurs such as “motherfucker”🇧🇷 “bandit” and “old shit”🇧🇷 Seconds later Lewandowski leaves. In a video shared on social networks, it is possible to hear the probable author of the footage confusing the STF minister with the former president Michel Temer🇧🇷

The name-calling is repeated, now targeting Lewandowski, 74 years old. As he leaves the hotel, the minister turns to the people waiting at the door, waves to them and smiles. The video shows that many of those waiting there wear green and yellow clothes, as well as Brazilian flags.

Watch the video (1min50s):

Watch the video of Brazilian protests in NY (2min7s):