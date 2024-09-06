On February 1, 2023, Gillian Anderson (Illinois, United States, 56 years old) He made an appeal through The Guardian for the purpose of collecting sexual fantasies. “I want women all over the world, and all of you who intrinsically identify as women now ―queerheterosexual and bisexual, non-binary, transgender, polyamorous―, all of you, old and young, whatever your religion, married, single or not, write to me and tell me what you think about when you think about sex,” she proposed in the British media along with an email created for the occasion and a deadline of 28 days to write it. The actress received a total of 1,800 anonymous statements from women around the world. But, why? The answer has arrived in bookstores this Wednesday, September 5, in the form of a book. “Sent by anonymous. Compiled by Gillian Anderson,” says the signature on Want (editorial Deseo), a 174-page book full of female sexual fantasies, including Anderson’s own.

The actress, who plays a sex therapist in the Netflix hit Sex Education and looked a dress full of vulva-shaped embroidery at the last Golden Globes ceremony, she acknowledged in a promotional interview with the BBC She feels “very comfortable” talking about sex, but confesses that she had difficulty expressing and writing her own fantasies, as her editors asked her to. “Suddenly, describing the images that had been in my head for a while, and the action of doing it, added a level of intimacy that I wouldn’t have expected, and I wouldn’t have expected to be so shy about it,” she says. Wantaccording to the author, is a renewed version of My secret gardena 1973 book in which Nancy Friday compiled the fantasies of more than 150 women through letters, tapes and personal interviews. More than half a century later, what has surprised the actress the most is precisely that shame that is still present: “I thought there would be less of it today and it was a real revelation.”

Among the sexual fantasies that the various women have contributed to the compilation, whose only details are their sexual identity, age, income and marital status, there is a bit of everything. One, for example, yearns for physical contact and mourns the loss of sexual relations after the death of her husband. “I wish there was more talk about grief, the loss of a spouse and sexuality,” she writes. Another can’t think of anything more erotic than imagining having “really hot, sensual, passionate sex” with Harry Styles. “There’s a lot of tenderness and women who really want to be seen for who they are and be taken care of, and there’s a lot of romance in that, too,” Anderson says.

The actress, who has also founded a natural drinks brand called G Spot (G-spot, in Spanish), describes the stories as “honest, raw, intimate and beautiful.” There are some that involve sex with strangers or a tendency to voyeurism. However, while My secret garden contained explicit passages about fantasies of non-consensual and illegal sex, including a chapter of rape fantasies, Anderson has drawn a red line in that regard. “Rejecting messages that bordered on illegality, bestiality or incest was the right decision. I wanted to create a safe space for women to share and read without feeling obliged to distrust or be afraid of what they will find on page after page,” she says in the interview with the BBC. However, it does include material that, according to the actress, veers towards “dangerous themes”, such as intense domination, submission and violent acts. “It almost seemed hypocritical not to include them because they are fantasies that women have,” she justifies.

Gillian Anderson at the launch event for her new book, ‘Want’, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London on September 1, 2024. Yui Mok (PA / Cordon Press)

The magazine FHM chose Gillian Anderson as the “sexiest woman in the world” in 1996. A year later, the magazine People included her among the “50 most beautiful people in the world” and in 2008, FHM She was again named one of the “100 Sexiest Women of the Year.” Many of the women who have contributed their hopes to the book, however, confess to issues with their body image and regret not feeling desirable, something that, despite everything, the actress says she understands. “I have gone through periods where I was harshly aware that I, too, was aging. When I am in front of the camera, there are sometimes moments… where I look at the final product and think: ‘Oh my God, is this really what I look like? ’” she tells the interviewer: “My philosophy is to remember that from now on that is the youngest I will look, so I might as well accept it.”

Detail of Gillian Anderson’s dress at the 2024 Golden Globes, a design by her personal friend Gabriela Hearst that was full of vulva-shaped embroidery. Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 202 (Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima)

Anderson encourages young people to read her book “because there are many different versions of what sex can be like that go beyond what the porn industry offers them.” She believes that sex and sexual fantasies “remain a taboo subject, despite the existence of programs like Sex Education, Euphoria either “Fifty Shades of Grey.” In fact, one of the contributions of Want It begins like this: “I found it very difficult to understand what my own fantasies really were. So much of what is depicted in porn is geared towards men and there are so many expectations placed on us as women that it is very difficult for me to decide what really turns me on and how I feel I should act.”

With the book, the actress wants to show that in fantasies the woman is in charge, that she can decide with whom, when, where and how much. “Any clues about yours?” the interviewer tries to get out of her. BBC“No way,” Anderson replies. For now, he prefers to keep it anonymous on the web.