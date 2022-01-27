Jules, Joakim, Benjamin, Henri and now Gilles: Jacques Villeneuve on Instagram shared a photo of his fifth son to whom he gave the name of his father, who entered the hearts of Ferrari fans between the 70s and the 80s. The Canadian was chosen by Enzo Ferrari and made his debut at the end of 1977 in place of Niki Lauda – who graduated for the second time in his career world champion at the wheel of Ferrari – alongside Clay Regazzoni, close to the title in 1979 when he became world champion box mate Jody Scheckter.

In 1982, then, Gilles Villeneuve dramatically disappeared during Qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix at Zolder, leaving a huge void in a truly cursed season for the Maranello team since Didier Pironi, with whom Gilles had shared the garage since 1981, also had a very serious accident at Hockenheim in Germany where he broke both legs and an arm.

“Bébé Gilles has joined our big and beautiful family – the words of Jacques Villeneuve – he is strong and healthy. My love mamma Giulia is splendid. We are truly blessed and basking in happiness. A perfect day “.