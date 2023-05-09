Gilles Villeneuve, 41 years after the tragedy

Imola, the World Championship, Ferrari: how can we not think back to the 1982 Grand Prix? That April 25, a sunny Sunday, is engraved in the collective memory for the fratricidal duel between Gilles Villeneuve and Didier Pironi, drivers at the wheel of a Ferrari that seemed to have already graduated with the iris by the end of that year. The single-seater was the 126C2, the engine that 6-cylinder turbo finally roughened compared to the previous year, when its explosion of horsepower and its abrupt undrivability out of corners went hand in hand and needed a tamer, rather than a driver , so as not to cross over and over again. The tamer of ’81 had been Gilles, capable of two miracles in Montecarlo and in Spain. Two transparent driving prodigies translated into as many victories, then buried by the still poor reliability of the Reds who in the rest of the season had to succumb to Williams and Brabham in battle until the photo finish in Las Vegas, where Piquet became champion.

At the beginning of ’82, Ferrari was ready to fight for that title. The turbo Renaults were scary, they were also very strong but fragile until the whole previous year. The British teams, on the other hand, were late on the turbo road; some would not have had it before 1983, and this in Maranello was experienced as a help of fate. But in this technical equation, no one could predict the political turn that would brand the championship. Or at least the initial part of it.

The Kyalami strike

It starts in South Africa, the first race of the season. Introduction of the super licence, drivers who consider it detrimental to their professional weight especially in negotiations with the teams, and a sensational strike complete with a paddock left on board a minibus, like a school bus, to retire to a residence, away from the press and photographers but above all by the FIA, the federation led by Jean-Marie crossbows that that superlicense imposed. Results: tarallucci and wine. Realizing that without pilots the GPs cannot stand, Balestre first sets fire to flames, strafing threats and tearing up symbolic paper super licenses in front of the targets; then he capitulates to milder demands, reassures the pilots led by Pironi and we manage to compete. With victory for Prost on Renault.

Jacarepagua

Race 2, Brazil. The script seems to repeat itself, with Prost in Pole. But Gilles’ Ferrari was at the start and took the lead from second place on the grid. He kept it for 29 laps, when – with the tires now on the canvas – he had to give in to an attack by Piquet who suddenly overtook him with a Brabham that couldn’t be stopped, sending him off the track, followed by his retirement. The GP is won by Piquet, who faints after the finish from the heat. Behind him Rosberg on Williams. Then Prost. But after the checks all hell breaks loose. On many single-seaters a suspicious tank: the approximately ten liters of water it contains are, according to the teams, to cool the brakes; but in reality it is a sort of ballast, which at the end of the race (the tank has been topped up to the brim) allows the single-seaters with naturally aspirated engines to comply with the minimum regulatory weight. Renault and Ferrari file an appeal against Williams and Brabham, but get no results. They threaten to appeal to the Brazilian sports justice, and if necessary also to the FIA ​​court. The tender therefore remains sub-judice.

Long Beach

Race 3, Long Beach. Among the sidewalks of Rimini in Los Angeles the turbo has blunted weapons. The greater agility of the naturally aspirated single-seaters seems to be the right card for the Grand Prix, which in fact celebrates the victory of Niki Lauda, ​​in the third race with the McLaren that he has chosen for his return to the race after two seasons away. With the Renaults in trouble, Villeneuve consoled himself with third place, but the marshals returned to the spotlight and disqualified his Ferrari which Mauro Forghieri, in his search for greater aerodynamic load, had equipped with an unprecedented double rear wing. Double with the two profiles not parallel, but mounted one after the other; slightly staggered and strange to look at, but undoubtedly effective reaching practically the entire width of the Red. At this point, everything for Villeneuve seems to be getting more difficult than expected just a few weeks earlier. Gilles can’t wait any longer: he is 32 years old, this is his fifth season in Ferrari; in ’79 it was the Jody Scheckter’s faithful squire then champion at the end of the season despite being probably slower than his teammate; in the following two seasons he undertook onerous and endless technical development work; he almost certainly warns that many people in Maranello no longer love him as they once did and turn up their noses at the many mistakes (see Brazil), at the many excesses of adrenaline on the track that made him perhaps the most loved driver ever by the general public , but also the most expensive in terms of economic damage for the team.

Imola and Zolder

It is in this state of mind that Gilles arrives at Imola, race 4 of the championship. And he arrives there on a flying carpet: on April 20, the highest degree of justice of the FIA ​​judged the protest by Renault and Ferrari in Brazil to be fair and with the stroke of a pen canceled the first and second place of Piquet and Rosberg in that race. This time the strike is not like in South Africa: it goes all the way. The English teams, those once defined as ‘of the garages’ decide to desert the Imola GP. Only the so-called ‘legalist’ teams, Ferrari and Renault in the lead, will race. In fact, the two turbocharged teams compete on their own, until the two French single-seaters stop due to technical problems. And this is the final chess move, the one he prepares for Gilles la chessboard full of pitfalls of a Grand Prix that he now believes is his, only his. The rest is news: more than 40 years away, a geological era in the racing world, yet still engraved in the collective memory today. Two Renaults at a standstill, Gilles is in command and his partner follows closely: there is only need to drive carefully to the checkered flag, and finally the championship will be able to take the turn it has been waiting for a lifetime. But Pironi suddenly attacks and takes the lead. Gilles thinks it’s all cinema and takes back the first position with a breathtaking braking that sends the red people into jubilation. It’s calm, Villeneuve: the ‘slow’ sign was displayed from the pit wall, which he interprets as a ‘maintain one’s positions’. Pironi thinks differently and attacks again at Tosa, disappearing in command never to be caught again.

The rest is as vivid as it happened yesterday. Villeneuve feels robbed: her friendship with Pironi ends suddenly, she will never look him in the eye again. But at the top of the podium at Imola it is the other who celebrates and Gilles’ eyes brim with cracked rage. He demands a clarification and a condemnation from the team: this will not come. After days, Enzo Ferrari will freeze it with a “In the end, Ferrari scored one-two, and this is the important thing”. Ferrari technician Harvey Postlethwaite will say worse: “Gilles wanted victory to be handed to him on a silver platter, but the other is also a driver…”.

So Zolder. Pironi suddenly ahead of Villeneuve just before the end of qualifying, and even this seems like a slight given that it almost never happened before. Gilles rushes onto the track even though he knows he no longer has new tires available. Then the patatrac in the Terlamen grove, jumping at prohibitive speed on the rear wheels of Jochen Mass’ single-seater and flying towards the sky, only to dismember itself in a catastrophic rebound on the asphalt. The pilot’s body in disjointed flight and finally stopped on the ground, very far from the point of impact, but in a completely unnatural posture that clearly anticipates what the medical verdict will formalize in the evening. A verdict of death.

It all ends like this: Gilles Villeneuve, the most loved driver of all time to the point of becoming synonymous with that unique emulsion of extreme speed and courage, leaves this world on the destructive thrust of a wound that cannot be healed, that of Imola. But in reality it has severed all politics: without those artificial tanks in Jacarepagua, without that disqualification of Brabham and Williams and without the strike by the British teams at Imola, the Santerno GP would never have been reduced to that triumphal parade of the two Ferraris towards the checkered flag. Gilles couldn’t have demanded anything, he couldn’t have indulged in his dream and then be crushed by it 13 days later in Zolder.