The French tennis player, Gilles Simon, announced that he will be leaving tennis for a time to take a break to regain confidence in his game after a series of poor results.

“My heart is no longer to travel and play in these conditions, so the best thing is that I take a break to sanitize my mind. I hope that I recover my morale as soon as possible. Thank you all for your support, see you soon,” he wrote Simon on his official Twitter account.

The player, currently number 68 in the ATP ranking, reached sixth place in 2009. During his professional career he won 14 ATP titles, one of them ATP 500 category and the remaining ATP 250 category. In addition, he reached the quarterfinals of Australian Open 2009 and from Wimbledon 2015.

Although Gilles will have his reasons for making the decision, in his last appearance he left a play that shows the enormous talent and quality of the player. In the third game of the second set, Simon served and after a 45-stroke rally, he defined with a parallel backhand that left Austrian Dennis Novak without a chance.

This season, Gilles Simon only achieved one individual victory at the Murray River Open in Melbourne against the Swede Elias Ymer and has three defeats, the last against Novak in the Montpellier tournament. In turn, he also fell with his partner in doubles and compatriot Fabrice Martin against the Americans Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow for the same tournament in France.

