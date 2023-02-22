Gilles Rocca and Miriam Galanti they represented one of the most loved and popular couples in the world of entertainment. Following a sentimental crisis in 2021 that seemed to be over, the two decided to put a definitive end to their relationship. This was announced by the former competitor de himself The Island of the Famous. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Now it’s official: Gilles Rocca and Miriam Galanti have left. There couple lived one love story lasted 14 years. However, in the course of the last few hours the announcement of the break has arrived which has left all of them speechless fan.

Two years ago, the two had confronted a sentimental crisis. On that occasion it was Rocca himself who let himself go to a tough guy outburst on social media:

It was a strange period, I dare say absurd, where many without any right took the liberty of knowing what was happening to our story, whether or not we were together, whether we had other “loves”… There was a moment where all this media interest made us take the decision to separate for a period. They offered us money, covers but the pact was to say in the newspapers that we were NOT together anymore.

Anyways, after a short break periodthe couple’s fluctuating relationship had finally found the peace:

For money I don’t talk about my life, especially about our life I don’t talk bad about it. For a moment as long as a lifetime we chose to separate this summer, we needed to be considered single people and not a “gossipy” couple, but the desire to be together was evidently too much and what we wrote for 12 long years could not stop like this! Welcome back my love.

The words of Gilles Rocca on the break with Miriam Galanti

In any case, after two years history repeats itself even if this time the separation seems to be definitive. to give itannouncement he was always the former competitor of the program hosted by Ilary Blasi. These are the words which can be read in a post on his Instagram profile: