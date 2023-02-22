After 14 years of love, Gilles Rocca and Miriam Galanti separate
Gilles Rocca and Miriam Galanti they represented one of the most loved and popular couples in the world of entertainment. Following a sentimental crisis in 2021 that seemed to be over, the two decided to put a definitive end to their relationship. This was announced by the former competitor de himself The Island of the Famous. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.
Now it’s official: Gilles Rocca and Miriam Galanti have left. There couple lived one love story lasted 14 years. However, in the course of the last few hours the announcement of the break has arrived which has left all of them speechless fan.
Two years ago, the two had confronted a sentimental crisis. On that occasion it was Rocca himself who let himself go to a tough guy outburst on social media:
It was a strange period, I dare say absurd, where many without any right took the liberty of knowing what was happening to our story, whether or not we were together, whether we had other “loves”… There was a moment where all this media interest made us take the decision to separate for a period. They offered us money, covers but the pact was to say in the newspapers that we were NOT together anymore.
Anyways, after a short break periodthe couple’s fluctuating relationship had finally found the peace:
For money I don’t talk about my life, especially about our life I don’t talk bad about it. For a moment as long as a lifetime we chose to separate this summer, we needed to be considered single people and not a “gossipy” couple, but the desire to be together was evidently too much and what we wrote for 12 long years could not stop like this! Welcome back my love.
The words of Gilles Rocca on the break with Miriam Galanti
In any case, after two years history repeats itself even if this time the separation seems to be definitive. to give itannouncement he was always the former competitor of the program hosted by Ilary Blasi. These are the words which can be read in a post on his Instagram profile:
I meet a lot of people who ask me why I don’t post more couple photos or what happened to the posts on my profile with my girlfriend, why I don’t make stories together anymore or don’t share moments of everyday life anymore… the answer is only one… after 14 years of love, 14 years lived together in which we shared so much, everything, our story is over. It’s difficult having to explain why and maybe I don’t know it either… the weight of having to show people who know us that everything is fine good has become unsustainable. Before the news could be misreported by the newspapers, I preferred to do it myself. I hope the morbidity of knowing the whys and wherefores doesn’t creep into our lives. It was a fantastic story and I wouldn’t want it to get dirty with gossip. Thank you.
#Gilles #Rocca #Miriam #Galanti #broke #official #announcement #Curler
Leave a Reply