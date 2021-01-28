Gilles Perret Director

A million people attended Ambroise Croizat’s funeral seventy years ago, then his figure is forgotten. How do you see the renewed interest in his career and his political action, in which you participated with the film La Sociale?

Gilles Perret It is a long work of rehabilitation, even if it is now easier to quote his name without facing round eyes. Ambroise Croizat was deliberately forgotten in favor of the Gaullist figure of Pierre Laroque: when we talk about history, and all the more so, social history, we must always ask ourselves the question of who is telling it. Even today, to say that it is the Communists, the CGT and Ambroise Croizat who were in the maneuver to set up Social Security makes cringe. Even the story of the National Council of Resistance has not been told. Nothing in history books, except this desire to make people believe in a consensus. Except that in reality, social history is made up of power struggles. In this case, won by the Communists, who weighed heavily in the negotiations because they fought arms in hand, and part of the Socialists. Social had a strong echo because it is such a beautiful story, so hidden, truncated, diverted, that when you discover it it arouses surprise and anger.

Faced with the health crisis, how do you see this heritage threatened by successive governments?

Gilles Perret When a crisis arrives, with the Liberals’ accounting logic, there is a shortage of hospital beds, we are forced to lock everyone up like rabbits in hutches. If we are there, it is because of a flattened health system. Social security – cheaper in the absence of shareholders or publicity, and more egalitarian than private insurance – is the perfect counterexample to their model. This is why they persevere with so much violence. Its budget is one and a half times that of the state. And it is just as much which escapes the law of the market and which is distributed equitably among all the beneficiaries. It remains colossal and whets appetites.

How do you react to Emmanuel Macron, able to initiate the pension reform and invoke the “Happy Days”?

Gilles Perret He is a great specialist in using words to the detriment of substance. We are moving towards a system of alms rather than solidarity: it is a question of deinstitutionalizing social protection in order to fall back on the good conscience of individuals. It’s a terrible regression at a time when we’ve never been so rich. But it’s well packaged. When the discourse on social charges is also taken up by employees, it is because the work has been done. Because this salary socialized in social contributions is deferred income for the citizens who benefit from it.

You are working to reclaim this popular history, how can symbolic gestures – such as the pantheonization of Ambroise Croizat – be useful?

Gilles Perret We are led to believe in the addiction of everyone to all against all, but when we explain this story we discover a strong support for this solidarity, especially among young people. Symbols are very important, especially in the age of snapshots and social media. Any initiative to talk about Ambroise Croizat and Social Security in general is an opportunity to revalue this beautiful institution.