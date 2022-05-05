Forty years without Gilles Villeneuve. Yet, in many, that “fever” never passed. In this Motorsport.com video interview, we retrace the driver and man Gilles through the memory and testimony of Piero Ferrari, vice president of the Cavallino.

A little Canadian who grows up, thanks to his talent, his unique way of pushing every vehicle he had in his hands to the maximum. A man who, like so many others before him, were snatched from life – and from Formula 1 – too soon …