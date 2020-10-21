Demonstrations are continuing for the third week in Gilgit-Baltistan demanding the release of political prisoners including a prominent local activist, Baba Jaan. During this time, the protesters questioned the law under which the activists have been arrested. He says that the region is not part of Pakistan and its laws. Do not use these laws here.

Even people from remote villages in the area have now joined this movement. They are demanding the release of political prisoners, who are serving illegal punishment.

Taking pictures of 90-year-old Baba Jaan, the protesters raised slogans against the Pakistan government and demanded the immediate release of political prisoners. Baba Jaan, arrested in 2011, is an activist who challenged the then Pakistani administration, working against the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has used Schedule IV of the Anti-Terrorism Act in Gilgit-Baltistan to suppress voices opposing its repression. The protesters say that their protest has grown in size, but is not being shown due to partisan coverage by Pakistani media. They say that their opposition is indefinite at this time.

One protester said, “If you think that you can suppress our voice through forces, let me tell you, you cannot do that. This is the 21st century, we will not sit silent. Pakistani media will not address our issues Is not covering. ” Local people have also threatened the authorities that if their demands were not met immediately, the protests would intensify.

One protester said “We are not a part of Pakistan. The Constitution of Pakistan does not apply to us. There is no logic and law behind the arrest of our people. They have been arrested for the last 10 years. If we are in your country How are your laws applicable to us if not part? “