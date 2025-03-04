Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to dazzle in the NBA. This Monday, the Canadian reached 51 points in the victory of the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Houston Rockets for 128-137, achieving its fourth performance of 50 points so far this season.

In the first three quarters of the match, Shai accumulated 45 of those 51 points, consolidating its status as the top scorer of the League. In just 40 days and 19 games, this figure has achieved four times, a personal record. After scoring 31 points compared to the San Antonio Spurs, he has added a total of 82 points in just 68 minutes of play. This performance began with 54 points against the Utah Jazz, followed by 52 against the Golden State Warriors and 50 against the Phoenix Suns.

With each performance, Shai strengthens himself as one of the main candidates for the MVP of the season, in a fight with Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. The victory of the Thunder, which reaches 50 victories in the season, underlines the importance of Canadian, who have been fundamental in the success of his team.

The base was lethal in its offensive, achieving 18 of 30 field shots (including 5 of 9 triples) and a perfect 100% from the personnel line. In addition, he contributed 5 rebounds and 7 assists that led their team to generate a large number of victories.

Despite the absence of several key players in the Rockets, such as Dillon Brooks, Fred Vanvleet, Tari Eason, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, the young talents Cam Whitmore and Reed Sheppard gave their face. Whitmore scored 27 points and captured 11 rebounds, while Sheppard added 25 points.

Gilgeous-Alexander, throughout the history of the NBA, becomes the first player to achieve four 50-point games in such a short period of time. Currently, the League leads with an average of 32 points per game.