Giletti under investigation for defamation after a lawsuit by Graviano. Salvini: “I hope he has space on public TV”

Massimo Giletti is under investigation for defamation after a lawsuit filed by the mafia boss Giuseppe Graviano.

The file, classified, is in the hands of the head of the prosecutor of Terni, Alberto Liguori, and his replacement Giorgio Panucci, who is carrying out the investigation.

“It’s a very serious thing,” the former host of “Non è l’Arena”, closed by La7 in the spring, told Ansa. During his Giletti broadcast, he had interviewed Salvatore Baiardo, a man of the Graviano brothers, who referred to the possible imminent arrest of the boss Matteo Messina Denaro. Giuseppe Graviano is serving several life sentences in Terni prison for the mafia.

“Even a life sentence can file a lawsuit, but what I find it hard to accept is why we have been denied access to the documents,” said Giletti.

“I would like to understand what the motivation of the lawsuit is. I will wait and the moment will come, always with faith in justice, but with everything I have been through and knowing that Giuseppe Graviano is the brother of whoever wants me dead, I really struggle to understand ”, he added. “With the year I’ve lived, nothing surprises me anymore. As Rodari said, it is a country upside down, it seems to me more and more evident”.

According to the EtruriaNews website, which anticipated the news, Graviano also quoted the journalist Sandra Amurri, commentator on “Non è l’Arena”.

Matteo Salvini’s support has arrived for Giletti. “All my solidarity with Massimo, a free man and journalist,” the Northern League leader wrote on Instagram. “The hope of many is that he can have a voice and space on public television”.