Massimo Giletti and life under guard: “I received threatening letters but I never hesitated to go further”

From new life under guard to the feasts of former fugitive boss Matteo Messina Denaro: Massimo Giletti, landlord of “It’s not the Arena“, the in-depth program linked to current affairs broadcast every Sunday on La7, told the radio news without filters “The fleeting moment“, broadcast by Luca Telese and Giuliano Guida.

Giletti, who in recent weeks has dealt more and more with Cosa Nostra and Matteo Messina Denaro in his programs, revealed that life under guard is “harder and harder“, the threats are many, but “I never hesitated to go further, even when I was at Rai”, reiterated the journalist.

Massimo Giletti, scoop on Messina Denaro at Non è l’Arena. Advances April 2

In the end, Giletti also announced that in tonight’s episode Sunday 2nd April de “It’s not the Arena” will air a “big scoop concerning parties which took place in a villa in Palermo attended by politicians, entrepreneurs, the Palermitan elite and occasionally even Matthew Messina Money“.

