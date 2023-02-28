Giletti in tears to Beasts: “Who made me out of Rai? Of course I know. Fiorello helped me”

“I know very well who it is but I don’t want to say it”. Massimo Giletti returns to Rai and claims that there is a “political mandate” behind his exit from public television. “I’m not sure but I can have some intuitions”, said the Turin presenter to Francesca Fagnani in the latest episode of “Belve”, broadcast tonight on Rai2.

“Leaving Rai was a deep pain but sometimes not being there is a value: you make choices,” he observed. “I have to say thanks to those who forced me to leave, people are built in storms”.

When asked what Viale Mazzini should do to convince him to return, Giletti underlined: “money has never been important, the important thing is freedom. Being free is the fundamental thing”.

During the interview, he also stated that he had not received solidarity from his La7 colleagues after being placed under guard due to threats by the mafia boss Filippo Graviano, currently detained under 41bis. “If one doesn’t feel like doing something he doesn’t do it, but he can’t think that after some time whoever has suffered it won’t pull it out”. Does he have more friends or enemies among colleagues? “I will never forget what Fiorello did for me,” Giletti replied. “In a difficult moment he made an act of friendship that I can’t forget”.

There have been moments of emotion, when the journalist has remembered missing father: “Every time I come back to see my mother, I think I haven’t been able to talk to my father,” he said. “I then dressed him in the final stage,

I did everything, but I missed talking to each other, being together”.