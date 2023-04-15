The Berlusconi-Graviano photo, the journalist’s story to the prosecutors confirmed by wiretaps

“There is a photo taken in the spring of 1992 around which the new investigation by the Florence prosecutor revolves. It is an image that would bring together the massacre mafia and politics”. Repubblica writes about it today, which explains that “the journalist Massimo Giletti spoke to the Tuscan prosecutors about the existence of this snapshot and he also did so, albeit intercepted, Salvatore Baiardo, launderer and facilitator of the Graviano bosses, who now denies it, not knowing that his words have been recorded. It is indeed Baiardo, in some phone calls and meetings with Giletti in a hotel in the capital, recorded and filmed by the investigators, who speaks of the photoit is he who indicates the date on which it was taken and the place where the people portrayed are, whose names he mentions: Silvio Berlusconi, the boss Giuseppe Graviano and the general of the carabinieri Francesco Delfino. If this image were true, it could prove Berlusconi’s agreements and acquaintances, always denied, with Graviano, even before the massacres of Falcone and Borsellino”.

The existence of the photo is explained by Giletti to the magistrates and the interceptions prove him right, writes Repubblica, who explains: “When the magistrates ask about the photo and report his intercepted words, Baiardo goes into a rage, the tone of his voice changes: “Nothing is true, there is no photo.” But intercepts show otherwise, and the hunt for this snapshot has begun“.

The story takes place in the context of the stop to the TV program “Non è l’arena”. Giletti’s program ended up in the center of controversy for the guests of Salvatore Baiardo, the former ice cream vendor already convicted of aiding and abetting the massacre brothers of the Graviano mafia. It was Baiardo himself, also on Thursday, who confirmed to the newspaper Domani the payments received for his participation in the La7 program, however, not talking about figures: “They paid me some attendance fees, but everything was invoiced, everything is in order, no payments were made illegally. My relations with Giletti broke down due to other issues”. Last November Baiardo, interviewed by Massimo Giletti himself, had ‘predicted’ the arrest of the super-fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro speaking of a serious illness that had struck him.

“You will discover some beautiful ones…”

And also on the closure of Giletti’s program, the former ice cream maker seems to have anticipated events with his live broadcast on Tik Tok of about 10 minutes from Palermo broadcast a few hours before the news of the suspension of the program circulated. “I abandoned La7 a little, now there are new initiatives with new TVs, I’m no longer in La7”, Baiardo tells live and then announces “you will discover some good ones” and reveals that he was subjected to an interrogation in the days preceding right in Palermo claiming to have discovered things “so absurd” that, he announces, “I will add them to my book which is closing”.

Meanwhile, after Giletti’s denial of having undergone searches in his home by the Dia, this morning another denial of the director of Rai Radio, Robert Sergio, about his alleged meetings with the conductor of La7. There was only “a brief exchange of greetings with the La7 journalist in the afternoon of 10 January 2023 on the occasion of the press conference to present the Mixer program held in room A in via Asiago, Rai Radio headquarters”, he specified .

