The return of Gilera thanks to the Chinese of Zongshen (photo Lapresse)

Gilera, the Italy of motorcycling ready to welcome a great brand from the 90s

Gilera would be ready to make a nice surprise for all motorcycle enthusiasts.

In fact, there is talk of the return of the brand, thanks to the group’s intervention Zongshen Chinese. The indiscretion is signed ‘motociclismo.it’ and according to these rumors, this group manages the Cyclone brandwhich is ready to launch the futuristic and ambitious model RA 9.

All-Italian basis, however: to compose it Aprilia Shiver and Aprilia Dorsoduro 900. In fact, the Chinese company bought the two projects from the Piaggio Group, so as to activate series production of the futuristic RA 9 model. From this point of view, the Gilera brand would give its name and brand to the models of the Zongshen group when imported European.

Gilera in the wake of Benelli and Morini, the return of the two-wheeled Italian brands

An indiscretion that follows the returns of Benelli and Morinihistoric Italian brands purchased by two Chinese groups and now back very strong: Benelli TRK and Benelli Leoncino and Morini X-Cape and Morini Seiemmezzo are the best-selling motorcycles in our country.

