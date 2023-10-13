“I noticed great patient centricity in all thirteen projects examined. This is a fundamental aspect to evaluate.” This was said by Luigi Rigacci, director of the complex hematology operational unit of the Campus Biomedico Polyclinic of Rome and commissioner of the twelfth edition of the Gilead tenders, on the sidelines of the award ceremony for the 62 winning projects of the twelfth edition of the Gilead tenders, dedicated to institutions of Italian research and treatment institutions, both public and private, and to Italian patient associations operating in the area of ​​infectious diseases, oncological and oncohematological pathologies.