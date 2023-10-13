Of Livia Gamondi

The 62 winners of the 12th edition of the Gilead Calls – Fellowship Program and Community Award Program which will receive funding for their research projects to support those suffering from infectious, oncological and onco-haematological diseases

Research, therapeutic innovation and the culture of prevention offer an essential contribution to improving the quality of life of people regardless of latitude. Projects that start small, become large and expand to improve the health of people and the community starting from infectious and onco-haematological diseases. There are 62 winning projects of the 12th edition of the Gilead Calls – Fellowship Program and Community Award Program – recently awarded in Milan with a total funding of 1.6 million euros. Two initiatives aimed at Italian research (Fellowships) And Patient associations and third sector organisations (Community), the objective of supporting the activities of two fundamental actors for the protection and promotion of the country's health, both individual and collective, in particular in the context of chronic diseases. Through commissions of independent experts, they select and finance the best projects that demonstrate that they achieve two objectives: on the one hand, improving the quality of life, therapeutic assistance and disease outcomes of patients with infectious, oncological and onco-haematological pathologies; on the other hand, contribute to public health objectives in the same areas.

The projects A project born in Sicily to collect data on a rare subtype of lymphoma that occurs in young adults Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

primitive of the B cell mediastinum, and step by step has involved the majority of Hematology centers throughout Italy to become the largest series of patients in a real world context in the world. And then also Tai chi, onco-aesthetics and wool therapy to support women with breast cancer, home HIV tests, screening for infectious diseases in emergency rooms to extend the diagnosis to large sections of the population. And again: projects for research into new methods of diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer, DNA analysis to improve therapeutic approaches to blood cancers, creation of a network for the care of HIV-positive people affected by cancer.

Research, what Italians think about it A recent survey conducted by AstraRicerche which involved a sample of over a thousand Italians, aged 18-65, on what they think about the role of scientific research and patient associations in the promotion and protection of health, 72 percent believe that research is useful and has repercussions positive on their lives and that of other people; moreover, for 69.6 percent it has a great influence on their current health and that of their loved ones. 44.7 percent believe that Italian medical-scientific research at an international level is excellent or very good. The role recognized by patient associations is equally important: 80% consider them fundamental in supporting patients and caregivers. A slightly lower percentage (around 71%) consider them to be a fundamental player for those involved in research to understand the needs of patients. Science and space, almost one in two respondents, 48.6 percent, consider it very or somewhat useful to go to space for scientific progress. However, half recognize that it is useful, but believe that the resources should be spent on public health, treatment and hospitals.

Scientific research in space For over 20 years we have been in space in the orbital station with astronauts who alternate every six months doing research – inform Roberto Battiston Professor of Experimental Physics University of Trento, former President of the Italian Space Agency (ASI) – the organism reacts differently in the absence of gravity and for this reason space represents an important laboratory for research. There are different fields of application from pharmaceuticals for the discovery of new drugs, special dosage forms for drugs with small molecules to diseases of aging to neurodegenerative diseases and in the oncology field, drug development and personalized medicine and also microbiology. Research is the ability to take ideas, it often fails, and then it recovers and redefines very well with very good results.

This year too we have confirmed our support for research and Italian patient communities – he explains Frederico da Silva, Vice President and General Manager of Gilead Sciences Italia. –We know it's not enough. We need a collective effort that sees the industry collaborate with the other two key players in the health system, research bodies and associations. With a common goal: to improve the health of people and the community. For a healthier world, for everyone. this is the spirit of Bandi, the one with which they were born 12 years ago and for which they continue to exist. A spirit that makes us feel close to the communities in which we operate.