Chronic delta hepatitis is the most aggressive form of all forms of chronic viral hepatitis. It is believed that in Italy there are approximately between 6 and 10 thousand anti-delta positive subjects. In light of this, the Aisf Congress, at the Auditorium della Tecnica in Rome was a crucial moment for the discussion and sharing of knowledge in the field of viral hepatitis. The focus on Gilead's therapies and treatment impact has aroused much interest, consolidating collaboration with the scientific community and highlighting the importance of comprehensive management of patients with hepatitis B, C and delta.