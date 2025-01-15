Gilead expands its portfolio and now enters the inflammatory diseases business. The American biotechnology company has purchased the rights to a molecule from Leo Pharma with potential in this type of pathology, which includes chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and atopic dermatitis, among others. Despite the acquisition, valued at 1.7 billion dollars (1.65 billion euros), Leo Pharma will maintain the exclusivity of the rights to dermatological indications.

One of the main novelties that the agreement provides is that these diseases, until now, are being treated with injectable biological drugs. Instead, this molecule, targeting STAT6 (signal transducer and transcription activator 6), it’s oral.

In this way, Gilead will lead the development of oral programs, while LEO Pharma will lead the development of possible topical formulations of STAT6 inhibitors.

“STAT6 has the potential to treat various inflammatory diseases, even outside of dermatology. This strategic partnership with Gilead will allow us to accelerate the development of the STAT6 program and maximize its potential in dermatology and beyond,” said Christophe Bourdon, CEO of LEO Pharma.

Gilead, focused on treatments against cancer, HIV and hepatitis, hopes to promote the remission of inflammatory diseases in patients. “As we continue to expand our portfolio of anti-inflammatory products, we are committed to developing next-generation therapies to promote long-term remission in patients with these types of diseases, through mechanisms that block the main pathogenic pathways, eliminate pathogenic cells , tolerate the immune system and restore cellular function,” said Flavius ​​Martin, Executive Vice President of Research at Gilead Sciences. “By partnering with LEO Pharma, we hope to explore the potential of the STAT6 pathway to present an oral option for patients suffering from chronic inflammatory conditions,” he added.

LEO Pharma will receive an initial payment of $250 million. Additionally, you may also receive tiered royalties ranging from high single digits to mid-dozens on sales of oral STAT6 products.