The governor of Formosa, Gildo Insfrán said that “the porteños, who they do not know what it is to plant a lettuce, they want to come and tell us what we have to do ”due to the criticism of the creation of isolation centers for Covid patients in their province.

Then he said that the porteños are “drones who live off the effort and work of the entire Argentine people ”, in a criticism of opposition deputies such as Mónica Frade who traveled to the province to denounce the violation of the human rights of some patients. However, Formosa lives fundamentally from the federal taxes paid by the Capital and the province of Buenos Aires.

In addition, he invited to a stage the candidates of the Local Front of All for the next November elections: Ramiro Fernández Patri, Elena García, Adrián Areco and Cristina Mirassou.

“They represent this model of the province,” he stressed.

“Do not be confused with the lying messages from other sectors, that the first thing they did when they were given the possibility of the pre-candidacy was go to take photos in the Federal Capital with the porteños, (Mauricio) Macri, (Horacio Rodríguez) Larreta and all his henchmen, ”he pointed out in the town of General Belgrano, alluding to former federal judge Fernando Caravajal.

This week Insfrán, and the Foreign Minister of Paraguay, Euclides Acevedo, held a meeting in which technical teams from both countries participated to advance on issues related to the region, such as the epidemiological situation due to the coronavirus and the future gradual opening of the border.

Acevedo said that “we seek a gradual reopening of our borders, depending on the epidemiological situation, which is why the Deputy Minister of Public Health Lida Sosa accompanied me,” it was officially reported.

“We are leaving rationally hopeful; the governor has not awakened fraudulent hopes, but he has certain hopes of a gradual opening, and above all the commitment to an intelligent, common work in matters of tourism, economy, health, air connectivity. Finally, Formosa is a launch pad to the Pacific for us, we have 800 kilometers of border, We have to work together and take advantage of the willingness of the government of Formosa, towards Paraguay, “he considered.

“For us the joint administration of the Paraguay River is very important, read Waterway, and we have agreed with the governor on the importance of combating smuggling and related crimes, “he said.

He pointed out that for the strategic future it is also sought to achieve that “Paraguay is more closely linked with the border provinces so that our integrationist conception becomes a reality. We have the Bioceanic Corridor, the Hidrovía, a very important cultural basin, so the visit is the beginning of future conversations “.

Regarding the Delta strain in the region, he said that it was the subject of the meeting and that “Paraguay has controlled the Delta issue, “although he pointed out that” it is not our main concern but the economic recovery. “

Vice Minister Sosa said for her part that the epidemiological situation of both countries that share the border at present is “favorable” and that “a working table of the Paraguayan Ministry of Health will be installed with the Government of Formosa and the Ministry of Human Development. of the province, to advance in the probability of making border entry more flexible, “he said.

He pointed out that in the last 14 weeks there was a sustained decrease in Covid cases in his country and indicated that the number of deaths decreased and there was no saturation of the health system.

The Minister of Tourism, Montiel de Afara, stressed the need to work for the reactivation of tourism, proposing concrete actions between travel agents and tourism operators: “immediate actions must be articulated together,” he said.

