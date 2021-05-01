Formosa governor Gildo Insfrán decided this Saturday to tighten restrictions due to the increase in coronavirus cases and ordered that the provincial capital and the city of Clorinda return to phase 1 until May 15.

The resolution of the provincial government shows that Formosa and Clorinda had 3,090 positive cases in the last two weeks. It also emphasizes that the criteria set by the National Executive to determine which are the epidemiological alarm zones are 500 or more cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and that in the provincial capital it is 968 and in Clorinda it is 979.

“Faced with this serious situation, this comprehensive care council for the covid-19 emergency ‘Dr Enrique Servian’ resolves to have, as of midnight, temporarily for 14 days and focused on the cities of Formosa and Clorinda, the Preventive and Obligatory Social Isolation until May 15 inclusive, “says the informative part.

In this way, in both cities they were flexibilisations suspended that had been announced some time ago, at the same time that all the provincial circulation certificates for the two localities expire.

In the rest of the province, they adhere to the measures announced by President Alberto Fernández on Friday and which were published in the Official Gazette.

“The Provincial Executive Power adheres to the measures taken by the National Executive Power, in attention to the serious epidemiological situation that is currently verified in the province of Formosa, which is within the parameters mentioned in the national standard for determining zones of ‘Situation of Epidemiological and Sanitary Alarm’, that is to say the most serious“, specified the Government of Formosa.

And he adds: “Consequently, as of midnight, the measures established in the national norm are mandatory for the entire provincial territory until May 21 inclusive.”