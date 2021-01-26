Amid the controversy and requests for intervention in Formosa for alleged human rights violations in the isolation centers against the coronavirus in the province, Governor Gildo Insfrán defended himself through social networks and pointed to the opposition.

“We have formally invited the Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation @pietragallahora and the President of the National Committee for the Prevention of Torture @JuanchIrrazabal to personally visit the Province of #Formosa,” wrote Insfrán on Twitter.

Right away, the questioned provincial leader accused the opposition of deploying “a false campaign against the province“.

“The national and provincial opposition and their related media have again deployed a false campaign against Formosa“Insfrán insisted, and added:” This time, in the framework of a pandemic that has already claimed the lives of 47,000 Argentines, they seek to delegitimize the enormous work that we are doing together, the People and Government of Formosa, with the best results of the country in the fight against COVID19 “.

Insfrán assured that he does not have “absolutely nothing to hide“and that he feels” pride in the great collective effort. “However, in recent days videos have been viralized in which they observe the conditions in which people with coronavirus are isolated in the province and that aroused the reaction of the opposition , which called for federal intervention.

Together for Change expressed concern about “the repeated human rights violations“in Formosa by the Insfrán government, excusing itself” in an absurd and authoritarian health strategy.

“Our health indicators are not by chance. The thousands of infections averted and the hundreds of lives saved are not mere numbers. Each one of them is worth more than all the combined media operations of those who seek political or electoral gain over the care of the health and life of the population. It will be a distinction for the people of Formosa to receive the invited officials, “Insfrán closed.

The Mayans defense and a questioned phrase

The head of the Senate bloc of the Frente de Todos, José Mayans, defended the governor of his province with a phrase that created a great stir. It is that after targeting the opposition and describing criticism from Together for Change as “lack of respect”, he said that “in a pandemic” there are no rights.

“You have the right, but not in a pandemic. The Penal Code is clear that you cannot infect people. This is preventive isolation, it is ten days or fourteen days until they have a negative swab. It is to protect” , released Mayans in an interview with The nation.

José Mayans spoke about the situation in Formosa. Photo: Lucia Merle.

In addition, and consulted about the conditions in which people with coronavirus are isolated in the province, he ruled that “there may be isolated cases with respect to the reaction of some people who deny the disease and others who do not want to be in the centers.”