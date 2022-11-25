Below is the story Gilda told me on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Fabrizio and his red cat

I recently lived in an area of Milan that surprised me every time I left the house in the morning.

‘Via Sardegna is a marvel’, I repeated to myself looking at it from the window when I woke up.

I lived a few steps from Piazza Piemonte, a place that particularly interested me due to the presence of a bookshelffor me that book store was the biggest attraction in the area.

I could never resist the daily temptation to buy non-fiction books.

One late November afternoon, as I left the bookshop, where I spent several hours of the day, I first took a look at the two twin buildings facing Piazza Piemonte, located on the corner with Via Washington. Many years before I had read some unique verses on that route and thanks to the poetry I fell in love with it.

Then, I also took a peek at my cell phone. A friend had called me, quite a nice and kind man. I thought of contacting him right away.

“Hello,” he said promptly, “I looked for you just now because I’d like to show you my new home.



I moved to Malpensa. If you come to see me tomorrow, I’ll also introduce you to my fiancée.

I’ve wanted to do this for a long time, I often talk to her about you.”

I don’t know why but I accepted the invitation immediately, I did it without hesitation. I had known Fabrizio for several years and the “proposal” seemed so affectionate to me that I could not refuse it.



The next day I took a taxi and I went enthusiastically to the appointment, I couldn’t wait to discover his new home. Once in front of the door I noticed the Christmas decorations, they seemed premature to me, it was almost a month before Christmas.

From a distance, in the chiaroscuro of the air, I saw the corpulent figure of Fabrizio.

“That’s great, you arrived on time,” she shouted in a tone of voice that gave off exaggerated enthusiasm. I went to meet him. Near the house there was not a soul aliveit seemed that only he and his fiancée lived there.

He pushed the front door with both hands, “come in”, he said softly. I didn’t hesitate. Fabrizio locked the door and showed me his studio opposite the entrance. I entered. Speedy was keen to point out that his live-in partner had had something unexpected. That we were alone in the house.

I didn’t have a good feeling, a negative thought flashed through my head, but I breathed, tried to calm down.

On the desk in the study a fat red cat was staring at me, crouched and slyly breathing with difficulty. Fabrizio closed the door with his foot and without even realizing it I found it on methe man pushed me against the wall, he repeated that if I had gone there by taxi from Milan, it was obvious that I was there.



I started telling him to leave me alonethat could not hurt me, that we had been friends for years.

That he who worked in the social sector, in defense of the weakest, should never have done violence to a woman.

The cat made a leap, from the desk I found him on his feet. On the one hand I was trying to free myself from Fabrizio’s hands that were quickly feeling my body, on the other I was trying to get the cat away from my feet.

I was also afraid of his scratches. The man’s eyes were veined with blood, he was excited, I was stunned, I wanted to flee but didn’t know how to reach the door, I was blocked by his physical strengthwith nervous hands.



I realized I had no escape route, I kept repeating to him not to rape me, that I would then find a way to please him on another occasion, but not now. I lied so that he would let me go. I worked out my defense.

Once his fury had subsided, Fabrizio said that before taking me home we would have dinner in a remote restaurant in the Po countryside. He took me there, ate a rare steak, downed several glasses of red wine. I watched in silence, hoping to go home soon. Not to suffer yet…

A couple of hours later, I put the key in the lock on the apartment door. I didn’t sleep all night and since I began to suffer from claustrophobia, social anxiety and panic attacks.

I closed myself more and more into myself. I decided not to tell anyone about the very bad episode, I convinced myself that for the world’s male chauvinists if you go to the wolf’s lair you’re a bit like Little Red Riding Hood.

For them if you accept an appointment with a man, if you go to meet with your legs, it means that you collaborated, that you were consenting to the “sexual approach.”

I wasn’t, but other than me, only that ginger cat knows.

