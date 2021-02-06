Raúl Gutiérrez, the copycat of Gilberto Santa Rosa from Yo soy, worried all his followers by revealing that he contracted COVID-19.

The singer made a live Instagram where he said that a few days ago he felt some serious discomfort, so he was tested for the swab and tested positive for the coronavirus.

“During the previous weekend I had been experiencing body aches, headaches and a complicated cough. I had a swab showing positive for COVID, I am diagnosed and I am taking medicine ”, he began in the video.

Likewise, he was quite sorry because he has had to suspend his virtual presentations that he had scheduled and hopes to recover for Valentine’s Day, to be able to sing from his house to all the lovers.

On the other hand, due to his condition, he ruled out returning to I am, great battles. In addition, he mentioned that the program has not contacted him again.

“I did not know if I was going to participate because they have not contacted me again, for now, I imagine my participation is already ruled out, although I do not know until when the program will be. Right now the important thing is to recover ”, said the imitator.

“This situation makes me very sad, but you have to be strong enough to know how to get ahead. This is not going to bring me down at all. I appreciate your displays of affection, “he concluded.

