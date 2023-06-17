Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The Sinaloan Institute of Culture delivered the Gilberto Owen National Literature Award 2023resulting as winners the capital Sofia Morfin Jeanunder the short story category, with his work big bang vermilion; and the native of Culiacán, Mikhail Lamaswith his poem desert memory.

award

The Award ceremony was brought in a solemn act in the Sinaloa Museum of Art (MASIN) where Juan Salvador Avilés, general director of the ISIC, Graciela Domínguez Nava, secretary of SEPyC and representative of the governor Rubén Rocha Moya, as well as the director of Literature and Publications of the ISIC, Ernestina Yépiz, were present.

The director of Literature read the minutes of the jury to the short story award: “The jury… convened by the ISIC, who previously reviewed and read the 68 manuscripts presented for the contest, decided to award the prize to the work titled big bang vermilion presented under the pseudonym José Andrés Silva (Sofía Morgín Jean).

The jury unanimously recognized him with the award for his outstanding narrative bill, his ability to develop complex and endearing characters, as well as a transgressive, scathing, and emotional vision of human relationships, exploring them through the genre of the absurd, the unusual, and the dystopian. ”.

Likewise, in the minutes of the jury to poetry prize was read: “as unanimously winning work was the collection of poems Desert Memory presented under the pseudonym ‘Fish of the highest air’ (Majail Lamas)which stands out among the proposed works due to the following aspects: for revealing the proposal of the desert with unusual images, for its lyrical intensity, management of rhythm and musicality in the poems sustained from beginning to end and for the variety of poetic registers” .

In this way, both writers received recognition as well as a bag of 125 thousand pesos, with which the Gilberto Owen 2023 National Literature Award is endowed.