W.he Loriot means the Germans, the artist duo Gilbert & George means the British – well-groomed anarchy and lewdness in the deceptive guise of fine tweed. As the rush in the Frankfurt Schirn shows, the two incarnations of Britishness (although Gilbert Prousch was born in the South Tyrolean Dolomites) are not only popular in their homeland. With a retrospective of 45 essential pictures from fifty years, from 1971 to (almost) today, the Kunsthalle is now showing the duo’s largest German exhibition to date.

A first Loriotian – and in view of the many eye-catching body fluids and openings in the pictures – performative contradiction is the permanent undermining of the so-called “good taste” by the eternal tweed wearers. Since 1967 the two lovebirds, like Plato’s original entity, have been dressing in a work uniform, a tailored “Responsibility Suit”. Because the two feel responsible for exposing social, ethnic and sexual injustices and disadvantages by the state, opinion dictatorships and the church.

Always to be understood by everyone

There is more than enough of such imbalances around their studio in the London borough of Spitalfields, where they have also been living and working for fifty-three years. Political art sounds gruesome and not much like art, but when the concerns are presented in such a stylish way, the eye gives the willing messenger with direct access to the amygdala in the brain. Because even if the “Shit Pictures” series are large-format panoramas of excretions, the unsavory subject is so strangely aestheticized (for example in “Shit Faith” with four sticks in the shape of a cross) that hardly anyone leaves the hall in disgust would. At first only in elegant black and white photographs, then gradually enriched with the “political” color red and the yellow of the outcasts, finally becoming increasingly colorful since the nineties, Gilbert & George always knew how to wrap their bitter pills in high-gloss photo paper.



Even with apparently harmless plants, the question arises of immigrants and residents and who watches over who are allowed to stay and who are not: Gilbert & George’s “Guard Plant” from 1980.

:



Image: Schirn Frankfurt





The greatest performative contradiction in her work to this day, however, which lies in the strong formal resemblance of its glass walls, which seem to be glowing from the inside, to the diaphanous church windows of the Middle Ages with likewise metal supporting grid, becomes even clearer than usual in the long, cathedral-like hall of the Schirn: With the walls, which are now almost completely covered by monumental reverse glass photos, make it seem as if you are walking through Westminster Abbey in London, with the one difference that at the end of the suite, it is not the Queen or the Dean of the church waiting, but the two artists in turn Format five by almost three meters, which is still present on almost every picture today (at least with its oversized signature in its own name base). But why not criticize the church system, which is unbearable for both artists, with a sacred form, as it were from within?

Sculptures made of flesh and blood

Because the church, along with – in their opinion – other repressive systems, has always been one of the main defendants of the two independence fighters. The rigidity and harshness with which the official church met homosexuals like Gilbert & George for a long time and stigmatized them, turn the artists against them with equal aggression. “Scapegoating” from 2013, which already takes up and trumps a church triptych in format, is covered with dozens of angry graffiti such as “Ream a Reverend” or “Masturbate a Monk”.