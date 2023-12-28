On a picturesque cobblestone street in east London, there is a three-meter-high green wrought iron fence forming the letters G&G and crowned with the golden shield of King Charles III of England. A plant-lined path leads to the former brick brewery converted into a postmodernist art gallery. It is a true garden of Eden. This is Gilbert and George's wonderland.

Like their new space, the Gilbert & George center, which opened last April, these two artists have always been a catalog of contrasts. Traditional on the outside, they dress impeccably and are never seen in anything other than their characteristic suits. tweed. However, they produce strikingly modern contemporary art that encompasses photography, collage and film. Gilbert and George met at the prestigious Central Saint Martins art school in 1967 and immediately became inseparable, apparently because George was the only person who could understand Gilbert's broken English. Since then they create art together and call themselves “living statues.” It's Gilbert and George's world. The rest of us can watch.

Although they have always been on the fringes of the art establishment, that doesn't mean they haven't garnered critical and commercial acclaim, exhibiting in galleries from Tokyo to Los Angeles, including a major retrospective at London's Tate Modern in 2007.

Gilbert & George are a contradiction. Openly gay when homosexuality was taboo, they married in 2008. But they are also staunch nationalists and have admiration for the British royal family and the Conservative party. Manuel Vazquez

“We are two people, but one artist,” explains George Passmore, 81, the taller of the two, in his 18th-century house on Rue de Fournier, where they have lived since the 1960s. “We have never met. related to other artists,” says Italian-born Gilbert Proesch, 80 years old. “We have stayed away from them because we wanted to have our own vision. Even at Central Saint Martin's we completely distanced ourselves from that and created our world, which not even the teachers liked.” “We don't know what other artists do,” George concludes proudly. “We have a very simple rule that we adopted many years ago: never eat lasagna in other people's houses,” he says, smiling.

That vision was to literally place themselves in almost every piece of art they create. Perhaps his most famous piece is photography George the Cunt & Gilbert the Shit [George el Coño y Gilbert la Mierda]from 1969. A series created in 2021 for the Serpentine Gallery is stamped with the words Free Dick [Polla libre], Kiss Me [Bésame] and Belief is Shit [La fe es mierda]. Seeing them so elegantly dressed, one would never imagine that these gentlemen could be so rude. “What did a famous poet once say?” George asks, his eyes shining. “All artists would like to be gentlemen, and all gentlemen would like to be artists.”

Entering Gilbert and George's home is like entering a parallel universe. Through a maze of rooms with closets filled to the brim with antiques, trinkets, and ceiling-high stacks of leather-bound books, you cross a small cobblestone courtyard that leads to your study. They are always together and are famous for eating every night at the same Turkish restaurant, just a stone's throw from their house. “We used to go to a different restaurant every night, but the owner ended up in jail,” Gilbert says, giggling, happy with his surreal joke.

Pieces belonging to his series 'The Paradisiacal Pictures', which can be seen in his space in London, The Gilbert & George Centre. Manuel Vazquez

They are a contradiction in other ways too. Openly gay when homosexuality was taboo (it was decriminalized in the UK in 1967, the year they met), they married in 2008. But they are also staunch nationalists. They have admiration for the British royal family and the Conservative party, and a great love for Margaret Thatcher. They praise Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (“he is so handsome”). George voted for Brexit. Gilbert, born in South Tyrol, did not vote. They maintain that being openly right-wing in the liberal art world is a form of rebellion. “We are marginal because we want to be free, able to think differently,” explains George.

The creation of his own art gallery this year has been another way of rebelling against the tyranny of art galleries. “You have to wait years to be invited to exhibit in a museum in London,” says George. “That's why we decided to create our own.” For them it was important that admission was free.

For the exhibition that can currently be seen in his gallery, The Paradisiacal Pictures (The paradisiacal images) have created a psychedelic landscape. “They are not pictures of what we think paradise will be like,” George explains. “The paintings are about what we think people think about the afterlife.” “In every society, people dream of another chance,” says George. “All burials of all religions make reference to the afterlife. “There are people all over the world who think they have one more try.”

A detail from Gilbert and George's studio in London. Manuel Vazquez

What would you like people to take away from your art? George leans back in his chair and reflects. “When they are in front of a painting, teenagers have to say: 'What the hell am I supposed to think?'” he asserts.

They are not just foul-mouthed and lawless. The bubble in which they live can have its negative side. Maybe it's because of their post-war mentality or their right-wing political leanings, but they don't seem to have much sympathy for the working classes.

“By and large, there have never been so many people as privileged as there are now,” George says matter-of-factly.

Gilbert nods. “Europe no longer suffers,” he says. “When we were little, there were food banks. In general terms, we are all spoiled brats, we are really convinced of that.”

Another detail of a piece belonging to the series 'The Paradisiacal Pictures'. Manuel Vazquez

Changes are coming for Gilbert and George, whether they like it or not. The area of ​​east London where they reside, Spitalfields, has always been a clash of cultures. The street they live on has a French name. In the 1960s, when they settled there, it was home to the city's Jewish community. Now, the two artists attract attention among the dozens of Pakistani and Bangladeshi restaurants, tourists on their way to Brick Lane. In 50 years, they are almost the only constant. When asked what they think of the arrival of high-end fashion brands and the expulsion of ordinary people from the neighborhood due to rising prices, George responds: “I have never seen good people.” Gilbert adds: “The East End is constantly changing. It is a hive of activity. “Everyone here seems to be under 25.”

Limited time special offer Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_