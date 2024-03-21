Genoa – It's a Genoa that is popular, that is fashionable. It's not just a question of brand, enthusiasm and interest around a team that is playing an excellent championship. They are the ones who are trending especially the protagonists of the season which marked the return to Serie A of a club that doesn't seem to want to stop continuing to grow. The doubts at the beginning of the year surrounding some of the rossoblù actors dissolved within a few weeks. Starting with Alberto Gilardino who, from a rookie coach in Serie A, transformed in a very short time into one of the coaches followed with greatest interest by other clubs.

The rossoblù coach's contract expires at the end of the year and the meetings with Genoa to find an agreement and plan the future together have already been underway for several weeks. Gilardino wants to stay and the club intends to keep him. A new meeting is scheduled after Easter which could represent a further step towards confirmation but, in the meantime, many clubs have set their sights on the coach from Biella. It is no mystery, in fact, that among Gila's admirers there is Adriano Galliani who is giving more than one thought for Monza if he were to say goodbye to Raffaele Palladino at the end of the season. Following the former world champion there are also Fiorentina and Bologna, clubs that have not yet clarified the future of the current coaches Vincenzo Italiano and Thiago Motta.

Gilardino, however, is not the only rossoblù who has ended up on the radar of the competition. Gudmundsson, Retegui and Frendrup are three other fashion “leaders”. destined to set a trend in the next summer market. It is now quite clear that many top clubs are on the trail of the Icelandic elf. After Fiorentina's attack was repelled in January, first Juventus and recently Inter have begun to ask for information with greater insistence. Without forgetting, however, that even some Premier League clubs occasionally send some observers to Ferraris to follow him. The starting price is already known: Genoa knows that important offers will probably arrive but under 30 million the elf will continue to swim in Liguria next winter too.

Morten Frendrup is another footballer who is very popular. The Danish all-rounder is somewhat of the classic player that all coaches would like: disciplined and tactically flexible, Frendrup, at 22 years old, still has significant room for growth. Among the rossoblù he is probably the one who has the most admirers in the Premier League but even in Italy there is no shortage of those who have put him in their sights. For the rossoblù club, however, the Dane is destined to become one of the reference points in the midfield for next season and it is certainly no coincidence that he has locked down a few weeks ago with a contract until 2028. This, however, does not exclude that, as already happened for Gudmundsson in January, Genoa will have to repel the assault of some top clubs in the coming months.

Then there is the Mateo Retegui chapter. The Italian-Argentine striker he has definitively solved his physical problems, he plays consistently and even when he doesn't score he always makes his presence felt on the pitch. Retegui, among other things, is the center forward of the national team, enjoys the esteem of coach Luciano Spalletti and has a good chance of wearing a starting shirt at Euro 2024. There will be many who want to enrich their collection with Italy's number 9 but for the moment Tigre knows that its growth passes through that of Genoa.