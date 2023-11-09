Genoa – Gila and Verona, the dawn of a great striker. And the miracle of a car accident that changed his life. It was 2001, the current Genoa coach was just 19 years old and was having his first experience in Serie A after his debut with Piacenza. On the evening of April 26th he returned from Jesolo, after an evening spent with three other friends: the headlights of a truck dazzled him and he ended up driving his car off the road, straight into the Sile river, in the San Donà di Piave area.

“I was a kid, I had just gotten my driving license. On a two-way road, which had the river on both the right and left, the car overturned and we ended up in the water. Luckily the windows broke, we were able to get out of there. After a few minutes the car sank. It was a miracle. I was eighteen, I played in Serie A, I said to myself: what should you do with your life? Do you want to become what you have always dreamed of or let your life be taken by destiny?”, Gilardino told Undici magazine a few years later. Admitted to hospital, Gilardino is forced to deal with a fractured sternum, a cracked vertebra and facial wounds stitched with 12 stitches.

The accident involved his friends and also a rescuer, hit by a van. A story that profoundly affected the life of Gila, who then worked a lot on himself, relying on the help of a mental coach. “During the seasons in Parma I often worked together with a friend. I was at the beginning, he helped me a lot. In recent years I have met a person who I wouldn’t even call a mental coach: when we can, we meet and work. To play football you have to have a lot of madness, especially if you are a striker. The head counts more than anything else: the advice I give to young people is to work hard on the soul”, he said when he was still a footballer. From that evening in 2001 a different Gilardino was born, the balanced, thoughtful and never over the top coach also derives from that very traumatic experience.