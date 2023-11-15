Genoa – “I feel I left something to these people when I wore the Genoa shirt but maybe not as much as I would have liked“. Alberto Gilardino also spoke about his experience as a player with the rossoblù jersey on the sidelines of the presentation of the book “Il mio Genoa”, a text written by the journalist Gessi Adamoli who, through his almost 50-year career, retraces an important part of the rossoblù history.

“Experiencing the passion and history of this club as a coach is something unique – says Gilardino at the Giardini Luzzati in the historic center of Genoa – it’s the first time I’ve come here, it’s a beautiful city that I’m discovering little by little”. Also present at the presentation were the rossoblù CEO, Andres Blazquez, the former sporting director Stefano Capozzucca and the former rossoblù flag Claudio Onofri. “The book talks about Genoa from a 360 perspective in another moment of football when journalists lived in contact with the team – adds Gilardino – I experienced Genoa both as a footballer and as a coach and he’s really giving me a lot.” Blazquez is also on stage next to Gilardino. “Genoa is Genoa – he said – and this is explained well in this book”.