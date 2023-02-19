Genoa – The time has come: this is the moment in which the Griffin must put its mark on the championship. Alberto Gilardino understood that the season is entering its crucial phase and try to charge the team to a thousand. “The boys will have a great race, I’m sure of that – he says – We have to keep pursuing our dreams and our goals while preserving our daily work”. Of course, it won’t be an easy challenge because the team coached by Tesser is in a positive moment and hasn’t lost at home since October. «They are difficult to deal with – adds the coach – they are good on second balls and very concrete. Modena reflects its coach, a coach I respect a lot because he has worked his way up and won many tournaments».

Several pitfalls awaiting Genoa at the “Braglia”, not only environmental: out of the 35 goals scored by Modena so far, 16 have come from set pieces. «We need determination, trust and awareness – says Gilardino – with Palermo we have shown that we are a real team. In this championship you have to be humble and sacrifice yourself. I will always ask the boys to perform, both at home and away».

Surprisingly Gilardino recovered both Vulgar That Criscito, but both are destined for the bench. «Vogliacco trained with us on Friday, today (yesterday for those who read ed) he will finish up and come to Modena – explains the coach – Like him, I hope to recover Criscito too so as to be able to bring him to the bench». Gila’s intention is to change as little as possible the eleven that beat Palermo: he is going ahead with the 4-3-2-1 also to play against Modena. The lineup will be the same for 9/11.

In reality, one of the two changes is obligatory: without Hefti disqualified, Haps who will serve the last of the three stoppages and Criscito who has just recovered, Sabelli will return to the right and Boci will make his debut as a starter on the left after the good performance as substitute in Bari.

The other novelty is a tactical choice: Puscas and not Coda will lead the attack. The Romanian centre-forward thus returns to wearing a starter’s shirt after 2 games: against Palermo he entered with the right attitude, serving Jagiello the doubling ball. Martinez will be in goal, while the central pair in defense will be the one made up of Bani and Dragusin. In midfield Sturaro, Badelj and Frendrup while Aramu and Gudmundsson (new father of little Maja) will play in the trocar behind the striker. The second consecutive bench is looming for Strootman: the former Roma player will still make room for Sturaro, author of an excellent performance with Palermo.

They will be at Braglia 3 thousand Genoans (2,945 tickets sold), a public frame which, as explained by Tesser, will contribute to making “the atmosphere even more beautiful”. «We’ll play to get the three points – he says – Genoa have a great history and emblem, we have to be good at not letting them take the lead because they have great players to manage the match». Gilardino doesn’t want to lose attention, he wants to focus only on the team without giving too much importance to the positive results in other fields either. The time has come: the season is entering a decisive phase and Genoa want to experience it as a protagonist.