On November 8, the mayor of Lorca, Fulgencio Gil, will ask the Railway Board, in which political, economic and social agents of the municipality participate, for their support to demand that Adif restore railway traffic as soon as possible and that the trains arrive at the San Diego station, without having to wait for the burial under the rest of the urban area to be completed.

The delays in the project approved several years ago for the urban integration of the railway “have dragged us into an unsustainable situation,” said Gil, who wants the Board to be the “catalyst” of that proposal before the railway infrastructure manager, to whom will request that the San Diego station become a provisional stop for AVE and commuter trains, while the rest of the infrastructure on the Lorca-Almería section is completed.

With this measure, the mayor believes that the arrival of the AVE to Lorca can be brought forward by two years and suburban traffic can also be recovered earlier than expected, turning San Diego into a “terminus station” for the conventional and high-speed lines that must operate until the underground tunnel that takes the trains to the new Sutullena station is ready.

In this way, Lorca could become a “referential communications node” for the municipalities of the Guadalentín valley, as well as for the Almeria regions of Vélez and Almanzora, he indicated. “Citizens have already been suffering for too long from unjustified delays and the suppression of our train service,” which has just celebrated its second anniversary, Gil recalled this Thursday.

The meeting of the Board will take place at the Department of Urban Planning, and invitations have been sent to all representatives of social, political and institutional entities to attend that meeting.