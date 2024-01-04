The entry of Vox into the local government has caused a remodeling in the council departments to accommodate the four councilors of Santiago Abascal's party who now assume management areas. The changes have at the same time served for the mayor, Fulgencio Gil, to reinforce the powers of the PP councilors. The until now first deputy mayor, Rosa Medina, hands over this position to Vox councilor Carmen Menduiña, but she assumes the areas of Presidency and Institutional Relations and will be the spokesperson for the coalition government. Menduiña will direct the new department of Territorial Structure, Rural Empowerment, Fight against Depopulation and Pest Control.

The Councilor for Contracting, Districts, Agriculture and Livestock, Ángel Meca, will now also be in charge of Large Infrastructures (AVE) and the Comprehensive Water Cycle, and the Councilor for Tourism and Culture, Santiago Parra, will direct the Ifelor Events Office, which will be launched for the management of fairs and conferences and sociocultural events and will coordinate the new Unified Events Agenda.

María de las Huertas García, councilor for Fairs and Festivals, Popular Celebrations, Traditions and Women, loses the Family area, which will now be in charge of councilor Belén Díaz, councilor for Health, Consumption, Disability and NGOs, who will also hold the new department of European Funds.

María Teresa Martínez loses the powers of Social Rights, which from now on the Vox councilor María Castillo will be in charge of, but assumes Commercial and Hospitality Promotion and Crafts, which are added to those she already had in Plazas and Markets and Mayors.

Antonio David Sánchez hands over the area of ​​Emergencies and Civil Protection to Vox councilor José Martínez, who also takes over Industry. He also loses Citizen Participation in favor of María Teresa Ortega, but will direct the new areas of Digital Transformation and Smart City, Young Talent, Transparency and Open Government.

The mayor explained that the coalition government team, which he defined as a “government of freedom”, has a “modernized and updated structure” and that the operational and municipal resource organization chart is prepared to “respond to new needs and challenges.” presented by the municipality. In this way, Gil added, “the foundations of a more operational form of administration are laid, adjusted to the demands that Lorca has and the large projects that the town faces.”

According to Gil, its objectives are “prosperity, stability, cohesion and improvement of the municipality to reinforce its position as the head of the region and subregional capital.” Management is the priority objective, he stressed, and assured that the City Council has been provided with the “institutional stability it needed”, with the entry of Vox into the local government. The vast majority of him in the Plenary, with 15 of the 25 councilors, will allow “to approve the Budgets and the main work tools for the advancement of the municipality.”