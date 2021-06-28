Long before José Luis Garcí, Alejandro Amenábar or Pedro Almodóvar won an Oscar, there was already another Spaniard who had achieved it. And not one, but two: Gil Parrondo. And in this 2021 so inclined to celebrate centenarians, we have just celebrated -without the paraphernalia of others- that of Gil Parrondo, on June 17, the best decorator (he always refused to be called an artistic director) in Spanish cinema. He won the Oscar for

‘Patton’ (1969) and

‘Nicolas and Alejandra’ (1971), both directed by Franklin J. Shaffner, and was nominated for ‘Travel with my aunt’, by George Cukor. He participated in films of the fame of ‘El Cid’ or ‘Doctor Zhivago and worked with directors such as George Cukor, Stanley Kubrick, David Lean, Richard Lester, Orson Welles or Anthony Mann.

Manuel Gil Parrondo and Rico-Villademoros (Luarca, Asturias, June 17, 1921 – Madrid, December 24, 2016), studied painting and architecture at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of San Fernando during the civil war, going daily to the cinema to escape the horror by provoking his fondness for cinema and his interest in sets. The films of Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire that he saw in that Madrid permanently bombed for three years, marked his life.

He began working in 1939 as a decoration assistant in films directed by Eduardo García Maroto and Florián Rey. Later he joined Sigfrido Burmann and participated in several historical productions of Cifesa such as ‘Locura de amor’ or ‘Alba de América’, until in 1951 he assumed the artistic direction of the film ‘Día tras día’, by Antonio del Amo, for the one that obtains its first prize, that of the Cinematographic Writers Circle for the best sets.

In the 50s he was already the most reputed decorator in Spanish cinema and the production companies disputed it. He would soon start his work with international filmmakers, starting from

‘Mr. Arkadin ‘, by Orson Welles, whom the director of ‘Citizen Kana’ ignored in the credits: “I read in Cahiers du Cinema that Orson Welles said that in ‘Mr. Arkadin ‘had done not only the script, the acting and the direction, but also the sets. With everything that works with him on that film, the sets will also be targeted! “, Said Gil Parrondo in an interview. «Apart from the suffering and the thousand sets that I made, he asked my permission to use other sets of mine made for other directors, who were on the sets of Sevilla Films. We were looking with Michael Redgrave at the set of his character’s antiques shop, and he had already done old, stained wallpaper on the wall to make it look like remnants of a previous wallpaper. Welles asked if we had more of that paper. We gave it to him, he tore off a piece, filled it with paste, and added a patch to what we had made. That and ripping off a piece of paper by the door is what he did. And then he says that the sets were made by him! It is very unfair”. Despite this, Gil Parrondo would return to work with Welles in

‘Chimes at midnight’.

Collaborate in

‘Lawrence of Arabia’ Y ‘

Doctor Zhivago ‘, on

‘Spartacus’, by Stanley Kubrick, and in 1970 and 1971 he won two consecutive Oscars for ‘Patton’ and ‘Nicolás y Alejandra’, and in 1972 he was nominated again for

‘Trips with my aunt’.

Director José Luis Garci has entrusted him with the artistic direction of almost all his films since

‘Start over’ (1982), obtaining four Goya awards out of a total of eight nominations. Other outstanding works are:

‘The wind and the Lion’by John Milius;

‘Robin and Marian’, by Richard Lester with whom he worked on the seven films that the director of

‘What a night we had that day!’ rolled in Spain;

‘Children of Brazil’by Schaffner;

‘Bearn or the room of the dolls’ Y

‘Bicycles are for the summer’, by Jaime Chávarri; ‘

Werther ‘ Y

‘Your name poisons my dreams’by Pilar Miró. His extensive career includes television series such as

‘The disasters of war’by Mario Camus;

‘Gold rings’by Pedro Masó and

‘The Regent’by Fernando Méndez-Leite.

In theater he has mounted the scenography, among others, of ‘Tres sombreros de copa’ (1992) and ‘Traidor, unconfeso y martir’ (1993), both at the Spanish Theater in Madrid. In 1999, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded him the Gold Medal as a tribute to one of the most prominent professionals in Spanish cinema. A year later he received the Goya for his work on Garci’s film,

‘You’re the one’ (2000).

His last work was the sets for

‘The second of May’, by José Luis Garci where he rebuilt Madrid in 1808. He died in 2016, at the age of 95.