The singer Gil Ofarim 2020 during an interview. The musician was charged with false suspicion. © Tobias Hase/dpa

The public prosecutor’s office in Leipzig has filed charges against the musician Gil Ofarim for false suspicion and defamation.

Leipzig – The musician and actor Gil Ofarim has been charged by the Leipzig public prosecutor. This is reported, among other things, by the AFP news agency. Ofarim had claimed that he had been attacked anti-Semitically in a Leipzig hotel. Now the singer could have to answer in court.

The singer is accused of allegations of false suspicion and defamation. Ofarim had an employee of the Leipzig hotel* accused last year of insulting him anti-Jewishly. According to investigators, however, this allegation has not been substantiated. The proceedings against the hotel employee were discontinued, as the investigating authority announced on Thursday (03/31/2022). Due to the great public impact of the case, the indictment was brought to the regional court and not to the district court.

Ofarim reported in a video published on Instagram in October that he had been asked in the Leipzig hotel to take off his chain with the Star of David. Ofarim’s release of the video made waves. Among other things, the then Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was “stunned” and called for “society to stand shoulder to shoulder” against anti-Semitism.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, the incident described by Ofarim did not happen. Extensive investigations were carried out and numerous witnesses were heard. As a result, the public prosecutor’s office was unable to make any findings that confirmed what had happened. Since there was no suspicion against the hotel employee, his proceedings were discontinued.

On the other hand, there is sufficient suspicion that Ofarim published his video with the knowledge that his statements were untrue and with knowledge of the resulting defamatory and public opinion degrading consequences for the hotel employee concerned. In addition, Ofarim is accused of not only repeating the wrong sequence of events during a police interrogation on October 12, but also of having expressly reported it.

The Leipzig Regional Court must now decide whether to allow the charges and whether to open the main proceedings.