Last summer there was debate in the noble area of ​​the Metropolitan on the desirability of prolonging the successful cycle of Simeone in front of the Athletics. There were doubts after the elimination in the final at eight of the Champions that was held in Lisbon. The approach to the Leipzig neither the sports management nor the board of directors liked it. And it was debated whether to look for a change. But Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, CEO and Atleti’s maximum shareholder, he did not even consider it. He was convinced that the triumphant era of the Cholo and squeeze him to, in addition to meeting the objectives of qualifying for the Champions League every year, even achieve a title.

And Michelangelo was right. He himself had to lead the team at times during 2020, setting up group gatherings to regain faith as the team moved away from third place before the pandemic. And he met with the players before each of the eleven games of the League’s return from lockdown. And this season he has also had to deal with difficult situations in the locker room relationship with the coach. This League is the League of Marcos Llorente, Luis Suárez, Carrasco, Koke, Oblak, Savic, João Félix and of all the phenomena of the template. This is Simeone’s League. But it is also the League Miguel Ángel Gil, who has rolled up his sleeves so that Cholo could give the best of him and even so that the team was beautiful to see.