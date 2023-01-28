The cupbearer derby between Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid already heated up in the preview with the controversy of the tickets and the doll hanging as if it were hanged with Vinicius’s shirt, something totally unfortunate and intolerable.
During the 120 minutes of play, the game had its most controversial points, and once the referee whistled the end things continued to heat up. Simeone, Oblak and De Paul were some of the rojiblancos members who complained about the arbitration, and 24 hours after the clash it was Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, the club’s top shareholder, who issued a harsh statement for the arbitration suffered at the Santiago Bernabéu, pointing out specific plays.
“I have the utmost respect for the arbitration group and I am convinced that their intention is always the best, but anyone who observes it from the outside can see that the same thing has almost always happened for decades. Unfortunately, it no longer surprises anyone, it is not news. It is very obvious and you just have to remember the story.
Madrid is a club with a very strong environment, with many interests around him. They create such pressure that it is normal for it to affect the people who must make decisions. They are aware of what awaits them if they harm them with a mistake or even with a hit. The campaign against who they consider is harming them is common.
The system is like that and from Atleti we cannot change it alone… AndThat stadium and the color of that shirt should not weigh when making fair decisions…
The second yellow yesterday was obvious, undoubtedly, adjusted to regulation. But with 0-1, in the 71st minute, with a ticket to the Cup semifinals at stake in their own stadium, leaving Real Madrid with 10 players are big words.
We have gotten used to the system… Honestly, I think that the ones who didn’t protect themselves last night were Griezmann or Morata, for example, who were kicked, but that’s the system.
I almost never speak, because they quickly accuse you of being a victim, but whoever really knows the DNA of Atlético de Madrid knows that we don’t like to make excuses. So that no one doubts: we are responsible for where the team is, for not having made it past the group stage of the Champions League and for being 7 points behind third place in LaLiga. And it’s up to us to take advantage of the 20 league games to close the season as high as possible. No excuses, but being aware of how the system works”.
The former referee, Iturralde González, has responded to this statement with harsh statements in which he calls Gil Marín a coward.
“He says he has the utmost respect for the arbitration team, but he doesn’t show it with this statement. When they won the league and the Cup, was there no such interference from behind Real Madrid? had with his fans who do not respect fair play and sportsmanship. Gil Marín is hiding… It is in his hands to fix what is happening with his fans. I wish he was as forceful. But you are afraid, you are a coward… You don’t want to attack a part of your fans.When you are brave with everything, you will be able to make announcements.
Meanwhile it is a cowardly statement and it has to go to the Competition Committee because it is much more serious than for the 4 games in Gayá. He says that the referees were influenced. It is very serious that a leader says it. He says that Madrid has a lot of power in the press, but it is the same power as Atlético when they play against Cádiz, Alavés or Almería. Does that mean that they are going to whistle in favor of Atlético? According to Gil Martín’s logic, yes,” added Iturralde González.
