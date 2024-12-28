Miguel Ángel Gil Marín’s new suit for the Super League, which he considers “has stayed in the vindication of a single club determined to fight against the system“. The CEO of Atlético de Madrid has also pointed out UEFA as a “key body to maintain the balance of European football.”

“At the time it was a project based on a closed league that protected a few and endangered the pyramid of European football. Now it has remained the claim of a single club determined to fight against the system,” said the Colchonero leader, for whom “the best way to change what you do not agree with is to do it from within.”

In this sense, Gil Marín has pointed out that, “from the outside, and no matter how big a club is, the only thing that is achieved is create uncertainties for television operators and sponsorsand thereby slow down the growth of competitions with current formats.”

“UEFA and ECA [Asociación de Clubes Europeos]which represent the system, They have adapted their competitions in order to allow clubs from more countries to participatethanks to the three European competitions: Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. And at the same time, they have also managed to big clubs bring in more money“, highlighted the athletic CEO, who is part of the Executive Committees of both UEFA and the ECA.

The “key” role of UEFA

“Its president, Aleksander Ceferin, has perfectly understood the dimension of the organization he presides, that of the participating clubs and the legislation applicable in the European Union. Works permanently seeking a difficult balance between the interests of clubs and federations. From his position it is essential to listen to different sensitivities, but at the same time have the determination to set a criterion and apply it,” he declared.

He also highlighted the role of the ECA in current football: “For many years the clubs did not have an association that represented us before international organizations. “That function was performed at the time by the G-14, but it was an elitist group that only thought about its own interest.”





“Today the Association of European Clubs represents almost 800 clubs and everyone has a voice and the option to be in governing bodies. ECA is the only club association recognized by international organizations, UEFA and FIFA, with which it has signed agreements that protect the clubs and allow them to can participate in decision making that affect the competitions they organize,” he added.

Gil Marín then recalled that before the clubs were aware of the agreements that UEFA reached with television operators and sponsors and of the economic distribution model after they were made, but now “the clubs are part of any decision-making.” In this sense, he has valued the role of Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of the ECA: “He is managing to integrate the vast majority of the clubsregardless of its size, in the same strategy, and at the same time achieve the respect of UEFA and FIFA”.