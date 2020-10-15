It is 10 years since the goodbye of Pernia of the Atlético de Madrid (2010). The former defender lived the beginning of the golden age of the mattress cub that culminated with the uprising of the Europa League. Pernía came to the rojiblanco team in the summer of 2006 after scoring 10 goals with the Getafe and be one of the sensations of The league.

What do you remember from your time at Atleti?

“It was a dream because the objectives were met and we ended up winning the Europa League. Only the stars last in people’s time, but if someone still remembers me, I want it to be for giving everything for the shirt. I will never forget that season.”

What impressed you the most?

“I arrived in my second season at Getafa and there I played a World Cup. It was a great year. I knew what the people were, but when I came out with the shirt, those greetings were impressive.

And the games against Madrid?

The games against Madrid were impressive. Back then there was more difference than today and people let you know. We were pending beforehand. When we played against them we forgot the games from before. “

How do you think the club has grown?

“It has grown a lot in everything. People have to say it in talent … before there were already very large teams. Stability began at that time. Gil Marín and Cerezo’s work is masterful. The results have been clearly seen and in a progressive way “.

What does Suárez contribute?

“Suárez gives a lot of goals and plays to the team. Humanly, he seems to me an extraordinary person and the squad will also be useful. Everyone loves Cavani, but the analysis there has to be done by Simeone. Upstairs all that abundance usually ends with problems” .

Do you think Atleti without Simeone will be different?

“The institutions are above the people. Although some are difficult to replace and carry a long-term background job. That will happen with Simeone but if the board has a sports project the good results will continue.”

What are your goals for the future?

“I am preparing to be a coach. It is not easy and I am trying to learn from some friends like Milito, Forlán …”.