He Seville – Celtic next Saturday already has a referee assigned. It is about the controversial Jesus Gil Manzanowhich has not yet been released this season with the people of Seville. They do not have a great memory of this referee in Seville, since of the last ten games that the white and red team has played with him, they have only won one. You have to go back to the season 2021-2022 and it was in the first round of the Copa del Rey, a match that Sevilla won in extra time against Córdoba. Sevilla’s last victory in LaLiga with this referee it dates back to 2021 and was at the Sánchez-Pizjuán against Atlético de Madrid.

In fact, Gil Manzano He has not coached a match against Sevilla since the Seville derby held at the Sánchez-Pizjuán last year. More than a year later, the Extremadura native will return to Nervión to direct Navas’ last game in the Sevilla fiefdom. The referee will be accompanied by Trujillo Suárez in the VAR.

Precisely, Gil Manzano was the protagonist last Wednesday in the duel between Milan and Estrella Roja, a match corresponding to matchday 6 of the Champions League. The referee has been insulted by the ultras of the Serbian team after considering that Tammy Abraham’s goal that decided the final balance of the duel was illegal. After the end of the match, this group of fans, Los Delije, published a photo of the Spanish referee accompanied by a “Son of a bitch” on social networks.