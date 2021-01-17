After the bankruptcy in Bremen, Augsburg goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz criticized his teammates for their behavior. His criticism of the ex-club Union Berlin a few months ago has not aged well.
Rafal Gikiewicz was fed up with FC Augsburg’s 2-0 defeat at Werder Bremen. The goalkeeper was particularly annoyed about the behavior of his teammates after the final whistle. “We lose an important game in Bremen 2-0 and we’re laughing on the pitch now. I can’t accept that, that’s not possible for me,” he said Sky.
He also disagreed with the way his team played during the game that Augsburg lost to two late goals from Theodor Gebre Selassie and Felix Agu wait for the goal. “
For Augsburg it was the fourth defeat in the last five games, after a very good start to the season, the Fuggerstadters are now eleventh. That in combination with 19 points is a respectable result for the FCA, but Augsburg has simply not played well for many weeks and then wins narrowly against relegation candidates Cologne and Bielefeld.
Especially Gikiewicz personally will be annoyed, because his ex-club Union Berlin is well ahead of Augsburg. At the beginning of the season, when the FCA Union had still beaten, the Pole agreed Sport1: “I’m in Augsburg now and I’m happy. The first win against Union Berlin tastes twice as good. We currently have more points than Union and that’s also my personal goal. I just want to show that I’m a good goalkeeper and they are Made a mistake. You should have held Gikiewicz. “
On Polish television he had also said (via transfermarkt.de): “From the first meeting I didn’t have the feeling that the club wanted to keep their best player. I didn’t understand that.” In Berlin, however, people are satisfied with their successor, Andreas Luthe, and so far they haven’t really missed Gikiewicz. Instead, he now apparently has to kick his new teammates a little in the buttocks to demand virtues that are taken for granted at Union.
