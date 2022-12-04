‘A book like this would actually have failed if there had been no debate about it,’ says Gijs van Oenen matter-of-factly. We talk about it in an Amsterdam café Cultural battleshis philosophical history of the culture warsthe ideological battle that is now also raging in the Netherlands, from Zwarte Piet and woke language regulations to farmers’ protests and anti-vaxxers.

resume Paradoxical politics

Gijs van Oenen (63) is senior lecturer in practical philosophy at the Erasmus University in Rotterdam. Van Oenen studied political science at the University of Amsterdam, where he obtained his PhD in 1994. He previously published the book Overwrought democracy. High expectations, paradoxical consequences (Boom, 2018).

In these ‘wars’, the main issue is the recognition of one’s own identity, a concept that, according to Van Oenen, has come to dominate social contradictions. This has led to the absolutization of social and political conflicts: opponents are representatives of a false identity, with whom no understanding is possible.

Van Oenen (1959), a traditionally leftist thinker who “is still struggling to say goodbye to Marxism”, is not optimistic about it. We are in danger of becoming a country of eighteen million “prosecutors,” he wrote NRC. Complainants who only have a grudge against the government or society in common. We no longer accept any authority to pass judgment on our own or other people’s complaints.

So why do we need a philosophy book?

“Well, philosophy can only go so far, after that it’s up to the public and the politicians. This book is an attempt culture wars by showing people where their positions come from and what the unintended consequences might be. I’m trying to take a meta position. Although I realize that this is not possible, because everything you do is interpreted as a move in the game of chess. After all, neutrality does not exist, according to the parties. Still, I think it makes sense. If people view their beliefs a little less absolutely, that would be very valuable.”

Emancipation is always about more than just arguments and reason, otherwise we would never have had ‘sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll’

Your book is mainly about left-wing culture struggles, but isn’t the right-wing much more dangerous? See USA.

“They are connected, you see the same mechanisms at work: the appeal to identity, the condemnation of the opponent. The Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol committed violence and in that sense were clearly more dangerous. But in Bob Dylan’s The Times They Are a-Changin’ the senators had to go too. That wasn’t a literal assault, of course, but neither did his supporters, because they had already won something more important, namely cultural hegemony.

“If you are left-wing and find emancipation a social value, as I do, then you will have to recognize that right-wing emancipation is also possible, and even desirable. It cannot be dismissed as false consciousness, as belonging to stupid or misguided people. They are also emancipated and make conscious political choices. You have to keep the discussion going. Of course, that also applies to the right.”

But does discussion offer solace in the face of such stark contrasts?

It’s better than no discussion. Look, you can say: it’s a stay of execution. But delay is sometimes the best you can hope for, in a democratic society. It’s already quite something if you can prevent real civil war. I think people underestimate that danger.”

In Cultural battles Van Oenen traces the struggle for identity through the ‘philosophical Event’ from the 1960s to the present day woke and queer think. The leading role is played by the French philosophers Foucault and Derrida, who unraveled any social or symbolic order as a form of exercise of power. Their disruptive thinking, according to Van Oenen not necessarily left or right, attached itself to the left-wing emancipation movements that were causing a furore at the time.

Take those soccer players with rainbow bracelets in Qatar. That has something

You speak of ‘madness’ in 1960s thinking.

“Yes, breaking free from established frameworks. Emancipation is always about more than just arguments and reason, otherwise we would never have sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll, or feminism. I recognize that in the present queer thinking, unscrewing all kinds of traditional thought patterns. I think that’s an interesting philosophical movement. Such crossing of boundaries has a liberating and emancipating effect. But also all kinds of unforeseen and problematic consequences, which you have to keep an eye out for.”

You mention combating the heterosexual norm in society as such a problematic consequence.

“You can interpret what is male and female in all kinds of ways, as we know from anthropology. Almost everything can be done differently. But you can’t avoid heteronormativity, simply because that’s how we reproduce. Incidentally, I find it fascinating that in the sixties we mainly tinkered with the mind, in psychotherapy, and now mainly with the body. The mind is apparently transparent and in order. But how do you know?”

You fear that cultural conflict will lead to a stalemate. But one side can win, right? Look at Zwarte Piet, that battle seems to be over.

“Yes, of course a new social consensus can arise, that is possible. Yet this often remains a bit suspicious and can lead to new contradictions or imposed conformity. Take those soccer players with rainbow bracelets in Qatar. That has something fake, which again provokes resistance. Or the demand from the mayor of Amsterdam that mosques should sign an LGBTI+ declaration of support. Should the state enforce such conformity of values?”

It is of course also difficult to accept ambiguity if you want to bring about social change

You also see culture wars as tragic: people are doomed not to oversee the consequences of their own and other people’s positions.

“You should try to keep an eye out for ambiguity, for unintended and unforeseen consequences of ideas and beliefs. The refusal to accept that is now seen in both camps of the struggle. It is of course also difficult to accept ambiguity if you want to bring about social change, then you should rather go into it with a straight leg.”

What would left and right activists think of this book?

“A weak liberal attempt at consensus or reconciliation, I think.”

Is that it?

Laughing: “Sometimes. I don’t like the word ‘connection’, but ultimately you need a common framework to mediate societal conflicts. That is still the democratic rule of law. It is important to make sure that we can put up with each other a little bit.”

Is that still possible?

“At the end of the Iliad Achilles receives the king of Troy, Priam, in his tent. They both have lost a loved one, and then they sit and talk a bit. Nothing actually happens, they don’t get any closer to each other either. They remain enemies. But they tolerate each other. Sometimes you can’t ask for more.”