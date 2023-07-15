Gigs | This is how the Icelandic band turns Käärijän’s Cha Cha Cha into Finnish – the festival audience went wild

The video shows that the entire festival audience was partying along.

Icelander The Stuðlabandið band performed their own cover version Wrapper Cha Cha Cha – from the huge hit at last week’s Kóteletta festival in Iceland.

The seven-member band played the song according to its original version, and the band’s singer-guitarist Magnús Kjartan Eyjólfsson sang all the lyrics in Finnish.

Video taken at the gig it seems that from the first bars of the song, the festival audience celebrated and sang along as much as they could.

Studlabandið is a dance music and cover band founded in Selfoss, Iceland, in 2004.

Wrapper ranked Cha Cha Cha – with his song to second place in the Eurovision Song Contest held in May.

The song was Iceland’s second most listened to song on Spotify this week. During Eurovision week, it became the most listened to song on Spotify in Iceland, and it remained in that position until this week.

Studlabandið is not the only foreign band that has made a Finnish cover of the song. Among other things, this year’s representative of Germany, the metal band Lord of the Lost published Cha Cha from cha in the beginning of May the version sung in Finnish.