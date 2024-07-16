Gigs | Joost Klein’s performance in Helsinki was quickly sold out

The gigs|Klein will perform at Helsinki’s Kulttuuritalo in February of next year.

This one the Dutch artist who became famous at Eurovision this year Joost Klein will appear in Finland next year. The concert will be at Helsinki’s Kulttuuritalo in February, says event organizer Live Nation Finland on Instagram. The event has no age limit.

The gig was sold out on Tuesday.

Later on Tuesday Live Nation Finland announcedthat due to high demand, Joost Klein will have an additional gig at Kulttuuritalo also the day before.

Klein also performed in Finland at the beginning of July, when he was in Ruisrock Wrapper at a gig as a surprise performer. However, the performance in February is about Klein’s own gig.

Klein and Käärijä published a joint TRAFFIC!-titled song last week.

Holland Klein, who represented Eurovision this year, was disqualified from the final of the song contest after an incident in the semi-final in Malmö, Sweden. Klein agreed Aftonbladet magazine according to the information, he had threatened the photographer with his fist.

Klein’s competition piece Europapa rose to the singles chart in Finland in the spring to second place.