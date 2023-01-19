GENDA GiGO Entertainment inaugurated the first arcade GiGO outside of Japan this week. It is found at Taichungin Taiwan, at the mall Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport. For this reason it is called GiGO LalaPort Taichung.

GENDA GiGO Entertainment established its Taiwan branch GSE Taiwan in September 2021. At the end of 2020 GENDA (Global Entertainment Network for Dreams and Aspirations) acquired 85.1% of the shares of SEGA Entertainment and renamed the company to GENDA Sega Entertainment.

In January of 2022 GENDA acquired the remaining 14.9% of the shares that were owned by SEGA, eventually renaming the company to GENDA GiGO Entertainmentand as a result all 196 game centers around Japan changed their name from Club SEGA to GiGO (which stands for “Get into the gaming oasis”), starting from the most famous entertainment spots in Ikebukuro, Akihabara and Shinjuku. However, the company has had to close some of its most iconic game centers, while opening others in different locations.

We can only hope that the expansion outside Japan will benefit the arcade market, which has been increasingly in crisis in recent years.

Source: GENDA GiGO Entertainment Street Anime News Network